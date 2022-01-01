Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса
Киноафиша Фильмы Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса» (1995)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса 1995 / США
4.8 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса» (1995)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Alan Howarth
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Jamie's Escape Alan Howarth 4:07
2 Birth Ceremony Alan Howarth 2:51
3 You Can't Have the Baby Alan Howarth 3:29
4 Empty Stomach Alan Howarth 2:54
5 Watching Mom Alan Howarth 4:24
6 Kara Returns Alan Howarth 3:30
7 Thorn Alan Howarth 4:09
8 Carnival Festival Alan Howarth 4:11
9 It's Raining Red Alan Howarth 2:58
10 Look Upstairs Alan Howarth 6:24
11 It's His Game Alan Howarth 7:02
12 Maximum Security Alan Howarth 3:57
13 Operating Room Alan Howarth 7:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хэллоуин 6: Проклятие Майкла Майерса» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
