|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Jamie's Escape
|Alan Howarth
|4:07
|2
|Birth Ceremony
|Alan Howarth
|2:51
|3
|You Can't Have the Baby
|Alan Howarth
|3:29
|4
|Empty Stomach
|Alan Howarth
|2:54
|5
|Watching Mom
|Alan Howarth
|4:24
|6
|Kara Returns
|Alan Howarth
|3:30
|7
|Thorn
|Alan Howarth
|4:09
|8
|Carnival Festival
|Alan Howarth
|4:11
|9
|It's Raining Red
|Alan Howarth
|2:58
|10
|Look Upstairs
|Alan Howarth
|6:24
|11
|It's His Game
|Alan Howarth
|7:02
|12
|Maximum Security
|Alan Howarth
|3:57
|13
|Operating Room
|Alan Howarth
|7:43