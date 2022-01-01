Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Хэллоуин: Воскрешение Хэллоуин: Воскрешение
Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин: Воскрешение» (2002)
Halloween: Resurrection Хэллоуин: Воскрешение 2002 / США
4.0 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 3.9
Музыка из фильма «Хэллоуин: Воскрешение» (2002)

Halloween: Resurrection (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Halloween: Resurrection (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Danny Lux
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles Danny Lux 2:55
2 The Tunnel Danny Lux 1:59
3 Patient History Danny Lux 1:45
4 Laurie Fakes Disorder Danny Lux 2:12
5 Chase Laurie Danny Lux 9:32
6 Michael Begins Terror Danny Lux 1:13
7 Explore House Danny Lux 2:12
8 The Ceremony Danny Lux 0:59
9 Jen Teases Danny Lux 2:14
10 Jen's Prank Danny Lux 2:29
11 The Mirror Danny Lux 0:33
12 Search the Basement Danny Lux 1:13
13 Prank Corpses Danny Lux 0:54
14 Chase Donna Danny Lux 2:44
15 Michael Is In the Shadows Danny Lux 2:03
16 Nobody Believes Jen Danny Lux 1:29
17 Rudy Fights Michael Danny Lux 2:07
18 Rudy Gets Hung Up Danny Lux 1:21
19 Michael Chases Sara Danny Lux 3:58
20 Sara Runs Danny Lux 6:51
21 The End Is Near Danny Lux 2:36
22 The Worst Is Over Danny Lux 0:38
23 Let's See the Body Danny Lux 1:05
24 The Morgue Danny Lux 0:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хэллоуин: Воскрешение» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хэллоуин: Воскрешение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
