|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|Danny Lux
|2:55
|2
|The Tunnel
|Danny Lux
|1:59
|3
|Patient History
|Danny Lux
|1:45
|4
|Laurie Fakes Disorder
|Danny Lux
|2:12
|5
|Chase Laurie
|Danny Lux
|9:32
|6
|Michael Begins Terror
|Danny Lux
|1:13
|7
|Explore House
|Danny Lux
|2:12
|8
|The Ceremony
|Danny Lux
|0:59
|9
|Jen Teases
|Danny Lux
|2:14
|10
|Jen's Prank
|Danny Lux
|2:29
|11
|The Mirror
|Danny Lux
|0:33
|12
|Search the Basement
|Danny Lux
|1:13
|13
|Prank Corpses
|Danny Lux
|0:54
|14
|Chase Donna
|Danny Lux
|2:44
|15
|Michael Is In the Shadows
|Danny Lux
|2:03
|16
|Nobody Believes Jen
|Danny Lux
|1:29
|17
|Rudy Fights Michael
|Danny Lux
|2:07
|18
|Rudy Gets Hung Up
|Danny Lux
|1:21
|19
|Michael Chases Sara
|Danny Lux
|3:58
|20
|Sara Runs
|Danny Lux
|6:51
|21
|The End Is Near
|Danny Lux
|2:36
|22
|The Worst Is Over
|Danny Lux
|0:38
|23
|Let's See the Body
|Danny Lux
|1:05
|24
|The Morgue
|Danny Lux
|0:57