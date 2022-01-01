1 Main Titles Danny Lux 2:55

2 The Tunnel Danny Lux 1:59

3 Patient History Danny Lux 1:45

4 Laurie Fakes Disorder Danny Lux 2:12

5 Chase Laurie Danny Lux 9:32

6 Michael Begins Terror Danny Lux 1:13

7 Explore House Danny Lux 2:12

8 The Ceremony Danny Lux 0:59

9 Jen Teases Danny Lux 2:14

10 Jen's Prank Danny Lux 2:29

11 The Mirror Danny Lux 0:33

12 Search the Basement Danny Lux 1:13

13 Prank Corpses Danny Lux 0:54

14 Chase Donna Danny Lux 2:44

15 Michael Is In the Shadows Danny Lux 2:03

16 Nobody Believes Jen Danny Lux 1:29

17 Rudy Fights Michael Danny Lux 2:07

18 Rudy Gets Hung Up Danny Lux 1:21

19 Michael Chases Sara Danny Lux 3:58

20 Sara Runs Danny Lux 6:51

21 The End Is Near Danny Lux 2:36

22 The Worst Is Over Danny Lux 0:38

23 Let's See the Body Danny Lux 1:05