|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To All the Ships at Sea
|Gabriel Yared
|4:06
|2
|New Dreams
|Gabriel Yared
|3:04
|3
|Seperate Lives
|Gabriel Yared
|1:32
|4
|Theresa
|Gabriel Yared
|3:02
|5
|Launch
|Gabriel Yared
|1:40
|6
|Images of the Past
|Gabriel Yared
|1:53
|7
|Blue Atlantic Mystery
|Gabriel Yared
|1:57
|8
|Finding the Bottle
|Gabriel Yared
|3:16
|9
|Tell Me About Catherine
|Gabriel Yared
|2:46
|10
|Some Lives for a Perfect Circle
|Gabriel Yared
|2:36
|11
|Where the Boundaries Are
|Gabriel Yared
|2:58
|12
|Sail with Me Tonight
|Gabriel Yared
|3:14
|13
|The One Person in the World
|Gabriel Yared
|2:20
|14
|Storm
|Gabriel Yared
|4:30
|15
|Calm After Storm
|Gabriel Yared
|2:15
|16
|The Outer Banks
|Gabriel Yared
|2:30
|17
|Last Letter
|Gabriel Yared
|4:15