Послание в бутылке Послание в бутылке
Киноафиша Фильмы Послание в бутылке Музыка из фильма «Послание в бутылке» (1999)
Message in a Bottle Послание в бутылке 1999 / США
Музыка из фильма «Послание в бутылке» (1999)

Message in a Bottle (Original Motion Picture Score)
Message in a Bottle (Original Motion Picture Score) 17 композиций. Gabriel Yared
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 To All the Ships at Sea Gabriel Yared 4:06
2 New Dreams Gabriel Yared 3:04
3 Seperate Lives Gabriel Yared 1:32
4 Theresa Gabriel Yared 3:02
5 Launch Gabriel Yared 1:40
6 Images of the Past Gabriel Yared 1:53
7 Blue Atlantic Mystery Gabriel Yared 1:57
8 Finding the Bottle Gabriel Yared 3:16
9 Tell Me About Catherine Gabriel Yared 2:46
10 Some Lives for a Perfect Circle Gabriel Yared 2:36
11 Where the Boundaries Are Gabriel Yared 2:58
12 Sail with Me Tonight Gabriel Yared 3:14
13 The One Person in the World Gabriel Yared 2:20
14 Storm Gabriel Yared 4:30
15 Calm After Storm Gabriel Yared 2:15
16 The Outer Banks Gabriel Yared 2:30
17 Last Letter Gabriel Yared 4:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Послание в бутылке» (1999) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Послание в бутылке» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
