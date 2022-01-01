|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Winter Warz (feat. Masta Killa, Reakwon, Cappadonna & U-God)
|Ghostface Killah / Corey Woods
|5:11
|2
|Renee
|Lost Boyz / Terry Lewis
|5:00
|3
|Funky Sounds
|Lil Bud, Tizone / Tizone
|4:01
|4
|Give It Up
|Jodeci
|3:53
|5
|Can't Be Wasting My Time (feat. Lost Boyz) [One Dread One Ball Head Version]
|Mona Lisa
|4:34
|6
|Time to Shine (feat. Mona Lisa)
|Lil' Kim / Tim Patterson
|4:41
|7
|Maintain
|Erick Sermon
|3:14
|8
|We Got More (feat. Luniz)
|G. Shock
|3:06
|9
|Let's Lay Together (feat. Ronald Isley)
|The Isley Brothers / R. Kelly
|4:42
|10
|All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)
|Joe / Joe Thomas
|6:20
|11
|Tempo Slow
|R. Kelly
|4:28
|12
|Live Wires Connect (feat. Lord Jamar & Keith Murray)
|UGK / Pimp C
|6:03
|13
|Up North Trip
|Mobb Deep
|4:58
|14
|Freak It Out!
|Doug E. Fresh / Luke Skyywalker
|3:13
|15
|Suga Daddy
|Suga-T / T-Mor
|3:29
|16
|It's Time
|Blue Raspberry / J. Thompson
|5:25
|17
|Don't Give Up (feat. Kirk Franklin and †he Family, Donald Lawrence, Hezekiah Walker, The Fellowship Choir, The Tri-City Singers & Karen Clark Sheard)
|Island Inspirational All-Stars / Donald Lawrence
|3:57