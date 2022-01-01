|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Priest
|Christopher Young
|3:26
|2
|Eclipsed Heart
|Christopher Young
|3:35
|3
|I Have Sinned
|Christopher Young
|5:08
|4
|Blood Framed Hell
|Christopher Young
|3:53
|5
|Sacrosanct Delirium
|Christopher Young
|7:45
|6
|Never One for Love
|Christopher Young
|2:38
|7
|Faith, Work, Security
|Christopher Young
|2:14
|8
|The Vampire Train
|Christopher Young
|7:00
|9
|Fanfare for a Resurrected Priestess
|Christopher Young
|2:39
|10
|Cathedral City Blue
|Christopher Young
|6:44
|11
|Detuned Towne
|Christopher Young
|2:33
|12
|A World Without End
|Christopher Young
|7:38