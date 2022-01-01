|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Alien Lover
|Luscious Jackson / Jill Cunniff
|3:53
|2
|Play On
|Kottonmouth Kings
|4:53
|3
|Kandles
|National Skyline
|5:00
|4
|Soft Shoulder
|Ani DiFranco
|6:06
|5
|Have Mercy
|Two Ton Boa
|5:10
|6
|Hanging With the Wrong Crowd
|Ed Harcourt
|3:42
|7
|Why Did Ever We Meet
|The Promise Ring
|4:05
|8
|You Can See Me
|Supergrass
|3:38
|9
|Sea of Teeth
|Sparklehorse / Mark Linkous
|4:30
|10
|Andvari
|Sigur Rós
|6:36
|11
|Parasol
|The Sea and Cake
|5:25
|12
|Soul Brother
|Us3 / Lonnie Smith
|4:00
|13
|Open Wide
|Long Hind Legs
|3:11
|14
|The Sun Keeps Shining On Me
|Fonda / Emily Cook
|4:08