|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|9000 Days
|Overtone, Yollandi Nortjie / Clint Eastwood
|3:14
|2
|Invictus Theme
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|4:10
|3
|Colorblind
|Overtone
|3:25
|4
|Siyalinda
|Roger Kellaway, / Michael Stevens
|2:28
|5
|World In Union '95
|Overtone, Yollandi Nortjie / Charlie Skarbek
|3:51
|6
|Madiba's Theme
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|1:17
|7
|Hamba Nathi
|Overtone, Yollandi Nortjie / Народные
|1:35
|8
|Thanda (Love)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|2:09
|9
|Shosholoza
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|3:30
|10
|Inkathi (Time)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|2:34
|11
|Anderlecht Champion a.k.A. Olé Olé Olé, We Are the Champions
|Overtone, Yollandi Nortjie / Deja
|2:07
|12
|Enqena (Anxious)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|0:59
|13
|The South African National Anthem
|Overtone
|1:57
|14
|Ukunqoba (To Conquer)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|2:32
|15
|Victory
|Soweto String Quartet / Reuben Khemese
|4:01
|16
|Xolela (Forgiveness)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|1:55
|17
|The Crossing
|Overtone, Yollandi Nortjie / Johnny Clegg
|2:19
|18
|9000 Days (Acoustic)
|Roger Kellaway / Michael Stevens
|3:14