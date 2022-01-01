|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Gone Away
|Lucy Schwartz
|3:11
|2
|Reflection (Score)
|Chris Lennertz
|5:42
|3
|Plastic Flowers
|The Hiders
|4:10
|4
|Into the Light
|The Alexandria Quartet
|3:38
|5
|Someone Else's Life
|Джошуа Радин
|3:33
|6
|When You Find Me
|Джошуа Радин / Kevin Griffin
|3:51
|7
|Can't Go Back Now
|The Weepies
|2:18
|8
|Beautiful Day
|Miranda Lee Richards
|2:43
|9
|Prologue Main Theme (Score)
|Chris Lennertz
|5:09
|10
|Courtroom Suite (Score)
|Chris Lennertz
|3:11
|11
|Adam's Journey (Score)
|Chris Lennertz
|4:58
|12
|Planetarium Suite (Score)
|Chris Lennertz
|5:05