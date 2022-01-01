Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Адам» (2009)
Adam Адам 2009 / США
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Адам» (2009)

Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Lucy Schwartz, Chris Lennertz, The Hiders, The Alexandria Quartet, Джошуа Радин, The Weepies, Miranda Lee Richards
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Gone Away Lucy Schwartz 3:11
2 Reflection (Score) Chris Lennertz 5:42
3 Plastic Flowers The Hiders 4:10
4 Into the Light The Alexandria Quartet 3:38
5 Someone Else's Life Джошуа Радин 3:33
6 When You Find Me Джошуа Радин / Kevin Griffin 3:51
7 Can't Go Back Now The Weepies 2:18
8 Beautiful Day Miranda Lee Richards 2:43
9 Prologue Main Theme (Score) Chris Lennertz 5:09
10 Courtroom Suite (Score) Chris Lennertz 3:11
11 Adam's Journey (Score) Chris Lennertz 4:58
12 Planetarium Suite (Score) Chris Lennertz 5:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Адам» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Адам» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
