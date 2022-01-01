Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Хеллоу, Долли! Музыка из фильма «Хеллоу, Долли!» (1969)
Hello, Dolly! Хеллоу, Долли! 1969 / США
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Музыка из фильма «Хеллоу, Долли!» (1969)

Hello, Dolly! ((Soundtrack from the Motion Picture))
Hello, Dolly! ((Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)) 13 композиций. Barbra Streisand, Walter Matthau, Michael Crawford, Barbra Streisand, Company, , Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford, Michael Crawford, Company, Barbra Streisand, Louis Armstrong, Michael Crawford, Walter Matthau, Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford, Company
1 Just Leave Everything to Me Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman 3:24
2 It Takes a Woman Walter Matthau / Jerry Herman 3:07
3 It Takes a Woman (Reprise) Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman 2:17
4 Put On Your Sunday Clothes Michael Crawford, Barbra Streisand, Company / Jerry Herman 5:32
5 Ribbons Down My Back Herman Hildebrand 2:31
6 Dancing Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford / Jerry Herman 3:30
7 Before the Parade Passes By Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman 4:55
8 Elegance Michael Crawford, Company / Jerry Herman 3:07
9 Love Is Only Love Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman 3:13
10 Hello, Dolly! Barbra Streisand, Louis Armstrong / Jerry Herman 7:51
11 It Only Takes a Moment Michael Crawford / Jerry Herman 4:12
12 So Long Dearie Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman 2:40
13 Finale Walter Matthau, Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford, Company / Jerry Herman 4:19
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хеллоу, Долли!» (1969) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хеллоу, Долли!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
