|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Just Leave Everything to Me
|Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman
|3:24
|2
|It Takes a Woman
|Walter Matthau / Jerry Herman
|3:07
|3
|It Takes a Woman (Reprise)
|Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman
|2:17
|4
|Put On Your Sunday Clothes
|Michael Crawford, Barbra Streisand, Company / Jerry Herman
|5:32
|5
|Ribbons Down My Back
|Herman Hildebrand
|2:31
|6
|Dancing
|Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford / Jerry Herman
|3:30
|7
|Before the Parade Passes By
|Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman
|4:55
|8
|Elegance
|Michael Crawford, Company / Jerry Herman
|3:07
|9
|Love Is Only Love
|Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman
|3:13
|10
|Hello, Dolly!
|Barbra Streisand, Louis Armstrong / Jerry Herman
|7:51
|11
|It Only Takes a Moment
|Michael Crawford / Jerry Herman
|4:12
|12
|So Long Dearie
|Barbra Streisand / Jerry Herman
|2:40
|13
|Finale
|Walter Matthau, Barbra Streisand, Michael Crawford, Company / Jerry Herman
|4:19