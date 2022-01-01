|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Freedom (2009)
|Richie Havens
|5:10
|2
|Taking Woodstock Titles
|Дэнни Элфман
|3:28
|3
|Wooden Ships
|Crosby, Stills & Nash / Stephen Stills
|5:29
|4
|China Cat Sunflower (Live)
|Grateful Dead / Robert Hunter
|5:33
|5
|Maggie M'Gill
|The Doors / Robby Krieger
|4:25
|6
|Elliot's Place
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:10
|7
|Coming Into los Angeles (Live)
|Arlo Guthrie
|2:13
|8
|I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-To-Die Rag (Live)
|Country Joe McDonald / Joe McDonald
|3:12
|9
|Going Up the Country (Live)
|Canned Heat
|3:22
|10
|Try (Just a Little Bit Harder) [Live]
|Janis Joplin / Taylor
|4:54
|11
|A Happening (Office #2)
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:54
|12
|The Red Telephone
|Love / Arthur Lee
|4:44
|13
|Beautiful People (Live)
|Melanie
|4:27
|14
|I Shall Be Released (Live)
|The Band / Bob Dylan
|4:02
|15
|Perspective Extended
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:53
|16
|One More Mile
|The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
|3:30
|17
|Volunteers
|Jefferson Airplane / Paul Kantner
|2:03
|18
|19
|20
|At Ease Man
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:43
|21
|Welcome Home
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:34
|22
|The Magic Tickets
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:34
|23
|Get the Money
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:06
|24
|Chocolate Milk
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:42
|25
|Groovy Thing (Office, Pt. 1)
|Дэнни Элфман
|3:36
|26
|A Happening (Office, Pt. 2)
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:55
|27
|Groove Thing (Guitar Solo)
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:55
|28
|Life Goes On (No Harmonics)
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:41
|29
|The Acid Trip
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:15
|30
|Hash Brownies
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:59
|31
|In the Mud
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:49
|32
|33
|I Love Her
|Дэнни Элфман
|0:49
|34
|Woodstock Wildtrack #1
|Дэнни Элфман
|2:42
|35
|Woodstock Wildtrack #2
|Дэнни Элфман
|1:36