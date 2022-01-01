Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Штурмуя Вудсток Штурмуя Вудсток
Музыка из фильма «Штурмуя Вудсток» (2009)
Taking Woodstock Штурмуя Вудсток 2009 / США
6.7 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Штурмуя Вудсток» (2009)

Taking Woodstock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition]
Taking Woodstock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Edition] 35 композиций. Richie Havens, Дэнни Элфман, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Grateful Dead, The Doors, Arlo Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Canned Heat, Janis Joplin, Love, Melanie, The Band, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Jefferson Airplane
Taking Woodstock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Taking Woodstock (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Richie Havens, Дэнни Элфман, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Grateful Dead, The Doors, Arlo Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Canned Heat, Janis Joplin, Love, Melanie, The Band, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Jefferson Airplane
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Freedom (2009) Richie Havens 5:10
2 Taking Woodstock Titles Дэнни Элфман 3:28
3 Wooden Ships Crosby, Stills & Nash / Stephen Stills 5:29
4 China Cat Sunflower (Live) Grateful Dead / Robert Hunter 5:33
5 Maggie M'Gill The Doors / Robby Krieger 4:25
6 Elliot's Place Дэнни Элфман 1:10
7 Coming Into los Angeles (Live) Arlo Guthrie 2:13
8 I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-To-Die Rag (Live) Country Joe McDonald / Joe McDonald 3:12
9 Going Up the Country (Live) Canned Heat 3:22
10 Try (Just a Little Bit Harder) [Live] Janis Joplin / Taylor 4:54
11 A Happening (Office #2) Дэнни Элфман 1:54
12 The Red Telephone Love / Arthur Lee 4:44
13 Beautiful People (Live) Melanie 4:27
14 I Shall Be Released (Live) The Band / Bob Dylan 4:02
15 Perspective Extended Дэнни Элфман 1:53
16 One More Mile The Paul Butterfield Blues Band 3:30
17 Volunteers Jefferson Airplane / Paul Kantner 2:03
18 Taking Woodstock Titles Дэнни Элфман 3:28
19 Elliot's Place Дэнни Элфман 1:10
20 At Ease Man Дэнни Элфман 0:43
21 Welcome Home Дэнни Элфман 0:34
22 The Magic Tickets Дэнни Элфман 0:34
23 Get the Money Дэнни Элфман 1:06
24 Chocolate Milk Дэнни Элфман 0:42
25 Groovy Thing (Office, Pt. 1) Дэнни Элфман 3:36
26 A Happening (Office, Pt. 2) Дэнни Элфман 1:55
27 Groove Thing (Guitar Solo) Дэнни Элфман 1:55
28 Life Goes On (No Harmonics) Дэнни Элфман 0:41
29 The Acid Trip Дэнни Элфман 1:15
30 Hash Brownies Дэнни Элфман 0:59
31 In the Mud Дэнни Элфман 0:49
32 Perspective Extended Дэнни Элфман 1:53
33 I Love Her Дэнни Элфман 0:49
34 Woodstock Wildtrack #1 Дэнни Элфман 2:42
35 Woodstock Wildtrack #2 Дэнни Элфман 1:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Штурмуя Вудсток» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Штурмуя Вудсток» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
