Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Амелия Амелия
Киноафиша Фильмы Амелия Музыка из фильма «Амелия» (2009)
Amelia Амелия 2009 / США
5.3 Оцените
10 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Амелия» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
Amelia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Amelia (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Gabriel Yared
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Introducing Amelia Gabriel Yared 5:01
2 Flight to Wales Gabriel Yared 4:27
3 Amelia and George Gabriel Yared 4:14
4 No Longer a Passenger Gabriel Yared 6:56
5 Flying with Eleanor Roosevelt Gabriel Yared 2:38
6 Amelia and Gene Gabriel Yared 3:06
7 The Ecstasy of Flying Gabriel Yared 2:02
8 Vagabond of the Air Gabriel Yared 3:40
9 Hawaii Crash Gabriel Yared 2:23
10 The Call of the Wild Gabriel Yared 3:11
11 Radio Love Call Gabriel Yared 2:17
12 Final Flight Gabriel Yared 11:03
13 Amelia Gabriel Yared 2:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Амелия» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Амелия» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши