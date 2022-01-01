|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Paperweight
|Джошуа Радин, Скайлер Фиск / Скайлер Фиск
|3:30
|2
|The Moon
|The Swell Season / Глен Хансард
|4:49
|3
|Amber
|311 / Nick Hexum
|3:33
|4
|Excelsior Lady
|The Donkeys
|3:41
|5
|Things & Time
|Wailing Souls / Winston Matthews
|3:26
|6
|Little House
|Amanda Seyfried / Marshall Altman
|3:28
|7
|This Is the Thing
|Fink / GUY WHITTAKER
|4:38
|8
|Think of Me
|Rosi Golan / Jamie Hartman
|3:12
|9
|You Take My Troubles Away
|Rachel Yamagata, Dan Wilson / Rachael Yamagata
|3:53
|10
|Dear John Theme
|Deborah Lurie
|1:56