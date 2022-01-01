1 Paperweight Джошуа Радин, Скайлер Фиск / Скайлер Фиск 3:30

2 The Moon The Swell Season / Глен Хансард 4:49

3 Amber 311 / Nick Hexum 3:33

4 Excelsior Lady The Donkeys 3:41

5 Things & Time Wailing Souls / Winston Matthews 3:26

6 Little House Amanda Seyfried / Marshall Altman 3:28

7 This Is the Thing Fink / GUY WHITTAKER 4:38

8 Think of Me Rosi Golan / Jamie Hartman 3:12

9 You Take My Troubles Away Rachel Yamagata, Dan Wilson / Rachael Yamagata 3:53