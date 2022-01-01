Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Дорогой Джон Музыка из фильма «Дорогой Джон» (2009)
Dear John Дорогой Джон 2009 / США
31 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Дорогой Джон» (2009)

Dear John (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Dear John (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Джошуа Радин, Скайлер Фиск, The Swell Season, 311, The Donkeys, Wailing Souls, Amanda Seyfried, Fink, Rosi Golan, Rachel Yamagata, Dan Wilson, Deborah Lurie
1 Paperweight Джошуа Радин, Скайлер Фиск / Скайлер Фиск 3:30
2 The Moon The Swell Season / Глен Хансард 4:49
3 Amber 311 / Nick Hexum 3:33
4 Excelsior Lady The Donkeys 3:41
5 Things & Time Wailing Souls / Winston Matthews 3:26
6 Little House Amanda Seyfried / Marshall Altman 3:28
7 This Is the Thing Fink / GUY WHITTAKER 4:38
8 Think of Me Rosi Golan / Jamie Hartman 3:12
9 You Take My Troubles Away Rachel Yamagata, Dan Wilson / Rachael Yamagata 3:53
10 Dear John Theme Deborah Lurie 1:56
Доступен список песен из фильма «Дорогой Джон» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Дорогой Джон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
