|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Centurion
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:06
|2
|Fort Attack
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:08
|3
|The Ninth Ride Out
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:00
|4
|Quintus Escapes
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:37
|5
|Arianne
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:10
|6
|The Ninth March On
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:34
|7
|The General Falls
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:09
|8
|On the Run
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:31
|9
|The Village
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:50
|10
|Funeral
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:18
|11
|She Wolf
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:34
|12
|A Sacred Rite
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:24
|13
|We Are the Prey
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:26
|14
|Waterfall
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:41
|15
|Necromancer
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:58
|16
|Wolves
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:51
|17
|Battle At the Fort
|Ilan Eshkeri
|3:57
|18
|Quintus Returns
|Ilan Eshkeri
|1:01
|19
|Fate of the Ninth
|Ilan Eshkeri
|2:03