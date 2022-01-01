|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Notorious Thugs (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Stevie J.
|6:06
|2
|Hypnotize (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs
|3:50
|3
|Notorious B.I.G. (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Lil' Kim & Puff Daddy]
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|3:12
|4
|Juicy (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs
|5:01
|5
|Party and Bulls**t (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Willie Hutch
|3:37
|6
|Warning (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|3:39
|7
|One More Chance (Stay With Me Remix) [Soundtrack Version]
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean Combs
|4:29
|8
|Brooklyn Go Hard (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Santogold]
|JAY-Z / S. White
|3:59
|9
|Letter to B.I.G. (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Faith Evans]
|Jadakiss / S. White
|4:01
|10
|Kick In the Door (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|3:35
|11
|What's Beef? (Soundtrack Version)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs
|5:13
|12
|The World Is Filled... (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Too Short & Puff Daddy]
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|4:55
|13
|One More Chance (The Legacy Remix) [Soundtrack Version] {feat. CJ Wallace & Faith Evans}
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|4:31
|14
|The Notrorious Theme (Score)
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Дэнни Элфман
|2:07
|15
|Microphone Murderer (Soundtrack Version) [Demo]
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|2:04
|16
|Guaranteed Raw (Soundtrack Version) [Demo]
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|3:41
|17
|Love No Ho (Soundtrack Version) [Demo]
|The Notorious B.I.G. / Thomas Scott
|3:55