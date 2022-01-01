Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Notorious Ноториус 2009 / США
7.5 Оцените
14 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Ноториус» (2009)

Notorious (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture)
Notorious (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture) 17 композиций. The Notorious B.I.G., JAY-Z, Jadakiss
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Notorious Thugs (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. / Stevie J. 6:06
2 Hypnotize (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs 3:50
3 Notorious B.I.G. (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Lil' Kim & Puff Daddy] The Notorious B.I.G. 3:12
4 Juicy (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs 5:01
5 Party and Bulls**t (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. / Willie Hutch 3:37
6 Warning (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. 3:39
7 One More Chance (Stay With Me Remix) [Soundtrack Version] The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean Combs 4:29
8 Brooklyn Go Hard (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Santogold] JAY-Z / S. White 3:59
9 Letter to B.I.G. (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Faith Evans] Jadakiss / S. White 4:01
10 Kick In the Door (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. 3:35
11 What's Beef? (Soundtrack Version) The Notorious B.I.G. / Sean "Puffy" Combs 5:13
12 The World Is Filled... (Soundtrack Version) [feat. Too Short & Puff Daddy] The Notorious B.I.G. 4:55
13 One More Chance (The Legacy Remix) [Soundtrack Version] {feat. CJ Wallace & Faith Evans} The Notorious B.I.G. 4:31
14 The Notrorious Theme (Score) The Notorious B.I.G. / Дэнни Элфман 2:07
15 Microphone Murderer (Soundtrack Version) [Demo] The Notorious B.I.G. 2:04
16 Guaranteed Raw (Soundtrack Version) [Demo] The Notorious B.I.G. 3:41
17 Love No Ho (Soundtrack Version) [Demo] The Notorious B.I.G. / Thomas Scott 3:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ноториус» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ноториус» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
