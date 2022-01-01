Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Ворон Ворон
Киноафиша Фильмы Ворон Музыка из фильма «Ворон» (1994)
The Crow Ворон 1994 / США
7.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Ворон» (1994)

Вся информация о фильме
The Crow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Crow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. The Cure, Machines of Loving Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against the Machine, Violent Femmes, Rollins Band, Helmet, Pantera, For Love Not Lisa, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Medicine, Jane Siberry
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Burn The Cure / Simon Gallup 6:39
2 Golgotha Tenement Blues Machines of Loving Grace 4:00
3 Big Empty Stone Temple Pilots / Scott Weiland 4:54
4 Dead Souls Nine Inch Nails 4:54
5 Darkness Rage Against the Machine 3:42
6 Color Me Once Violent Femmes / Gordon Gano 4:12
7 Ghostrider Rollins Band 5:46
8 Milktoast Helmet 3:59
9 The Badge Pantera / Tom Roberts 3:55
10 Slip Slide Melting For Love Not Lisa 5:47
11 After the Flesh My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult 3:00
12 Snakedriver The Jesus and Mary Chain 3:42
13 Time Baby III Medicine / Jim Putnam 3:51
14 It Can't Rain All the Time Jane Siberry 5:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ворон» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ворон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши