|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Burn
|The Cure / Simon Gallup
|6:39
|2
|Golgotha Tenement Blues
|Machines of Loving Grace
|4:00
|3
|Big Empty
|Stone Temple Pilots / Scott Weiland
|4:54
|4
|Dead Souls
|Nine Inch Nails
|4:54
|5
|Darkness
|Rage Against the Machine
|3:42
|6
|Color Me Once
|Violent Femmes / Gordon Gano
|4:12
|7
|Ghostrider
|Rollins Band
|5:46
|8
|Milktoast
|Helmet
|3:59
|9
|The Badge
|Pantera / Tom Roberts
|3:55
|10
|Slip Slide Melting
|For Love Not Lisa
|5:47
|11
|After the Flesh
|My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
|3:00
|12
|Snakedriver
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|3:42
|13
|Time Baby III
|Medicine / Jim Putnam
|3:51
|14
|It Can't Rain All the Time
|Jane Siberry
|5:36