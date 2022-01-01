|1
|The Far Side of the World
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|9:19
|2
|Into the Fog
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|2:12
|3
|Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216: III. Rondo - Allegro
|Richard Tognetti, Emma-Jane Murphy / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт
|1:19
|4
|The Cuckold Comes Out of the Amery
|Phillip Ayling / Народные
|3:26
|5
|Smoke N'oakum
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|5:26
|6
|Fantasia On a Theme By Thomas Tallis (Excerpt)
|The New Queen's Hall Orchestra, Barry Wordsworth / Ральф Воан-Уильямс
|5:11
|7
|Concerto Grosso in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8 "fatto Per la Notte Di Na Tale": Adagio
|Christopher Gordon / Арканджело Корелли
|1:56
|8
|The Doldrums
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|2:45
|9
|Suite for Solo Cello No. 1 in G, BWV 1007: I. Prélude
|Yo-Yo Ma / Иоганн Себастьян Бах
|2:28
|10
|The Galapagos
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|1:38
|11
|Folk Medley
|Richard Tognetti, Phillip Ayling, Eric Riegler / Народные
|5:10
|12
|The Phasmid
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|2:35
|13
|The Battle
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|5:06
|14
|String Quintet in C Major, Op. 30, No. 6
|Richard Tognetti, Bruce Dukov, Simon Oswell, Steve Erdody, Timothy Landauer / Luigi Boccherini
|9:22
|15
|Full Circle
|Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti
|1:34