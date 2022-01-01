Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Хозяин морей: На краю Земли Хозяин морей: На краю Земли
Киноафиша Фильмы Хозяин морей: На краю Земли Музыка из фильма «Хозяин морей: На краю Земли» (2003)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World Хозяин морей: На краю Земли 2003 / США
7.8 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Хозяин морей: На краю Земли» (2003)

Вся информация о фильме
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (Music from the Motion Picture)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Christopher Gordon, Richard Tognetti, Emma-Jane Murphy, Phillip Ayling, The New Queen's Hall Orchestra, Barry Wordsworth, Yo-Yo Ma, Richard Tognetti, Phillip Ayling, Eric Riegler, Richard Tognetti, Bruce Dukov, Simon Oswell, Steve Erdody, Timothy Landauer
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Far Side of the World Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 9:19
2 Into the Fog Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 2:12
3 Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216: III. Rondo - Allegro Richard Tognetti, Emma-Jane Murphy / Вольфганг Амадей Моцарт 1:19
4 The Cuckold Comes Out of the Amery Phillip Ayling / Народные 3:26
5 Smoke N'oakum Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 5:26
6 Fantasia On a Theme By Thomas Tallis (Excerpt) The New Queen's Hall Orchestra, Barry Wordsworth / Ральф Воан-Уильямс 5:11
7 Concerto Grosso in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 8 "fatto Per la Notte Di Na Tale": Adagio Christopher Gordon / Арканджело Корелли 1:56
8 The Doldrums Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 2:45
9 Suite for Solo Cello No. 1 in G, BWV 1007: I. Prélude Yo-Yo Ma / Иоганн Себастьян Бах 2:28
10 The Galapagos Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 1:38
11 Folk Medley Richard Tognetti, Phillip Ayling, Eric Riegler / Народные 5:10
12 The Phasmid Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 2:35
13 The Battle Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 5:06
14 String Quintet in C Major, Op. 30, No. 6 Richard Tognetti, Bruce Dukov, Simon Oswell, Steve Erdody, Timothy Landauer / Luigi Boccherini 9:22
15 Full Circle Christopher Gordon / Richard Tognetti 1:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Хозяин морей: На краю Земли» (2003) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Хозяин морей: На краю Земли» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши