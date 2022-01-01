|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|When I Was a Little Girl
|John Frizzell
|1:32
|2
|Michael Descends
|John Frizzell
|2:46
|3
|It's Started
|John Frizzell
|2:36
|4
|Old and Pissed Off
|John Frizzell
|2:38
|5
|This Is Not a Test
|John Frizzell
|1:39
|6
|Clouds Don't Buzz
|John Frizzell
|1:17
|7
|The Aftermath
|John Frizzell
|0:54
|8
|Now What?
|John Frizzell
|1:45
|9
|They're Here
|John Frizzell
|1:54
|10
|The Ice Cream Man
|John Frizzell
|1:55
|11
|Attack of the Possessed
|John Frizzell
|0:41
|12
|We Got 'Em Running
|John Frizzell
|1:01
|13
|God's Plan
|John Frizzell
|3:47
|14
|Percy's Story
|John Frizzell
|1:28
|15
|Dark World
|John Frizzell
|1:50
|16
|Bob Blames Himself
|John Frizzell
|1:07
|17
|I Didn't Even Want This Baby
|John Frizzell
|2:12
|18
|Open the Door
|John Frizzell
|2:41
|19
|Are We Safe Now?
|John Frizzell
|2:57
|20
|A Rebellious Son
|John Frizzell
|2:14
|21
|The Battle
|John Frizzell
|2:21
|22
|Die Like One of Them
|John Frizzell
|1:42
|23
|That Is Why You Failed Him
|John Frizzell
|3:04
|24
|You Are the True Protector
|John Frizzell
|2:11
|25
|You Are the True Protector (Alternate Version)
|John Frizzell
|2:10