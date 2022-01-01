1 When I Was a Little Girl John Frizzell 1:32

2 Michael Descends John Frizzell 2:46

3 It's Started John Frizzell 2:36

4 Old and Pissed Off John Frizzell 2:38

5 This Is Not a Test John Frizzell 1:39

6 Clouds Don't Buzz John Frizzell 1:17

7 The Aftermath John Frizzell 0:54

8 Now What? John Frizzell 1:45

9 They're Here John Frizzell 1:54

10 The Ice Cream Man John Frizzell 1:55

11 Attack of the Possessed John Frizzell 0:41

12 We Got 'Em Running John Frizzell 1:01

13 God's Plan John Frizzell 3:47

14 Percy's Story John Frizzell 1:28

15 Dark World John Frizzell 1:50

16 Bob Blames Himself John Frizzell 1:07

17 I Didn't Even Want This Baby John Frizzell 2:12

18 Open the Door John Frizzell 2:41

19 Are We Safe Now? John Frizzell 2:57

20 A Rebellious Son John Frizzell 2:14

21 The Battle John Frizzell 2:21

22 Die Like One of Them John Frizzell 1:42

23 That Is Why You Failed Him John Frizzell 3:04

24 You Are the True Protector John Frizzell 2:11