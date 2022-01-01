Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Легион» (2010)
Legion Легион 2010 / США
5.9 Оцените
103 голоса
Музыка из фильма «Легион» (2010)

Legion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Legion (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. John Frizzell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 When I Was a Little Girl John Frizzell 1:32
2 Michael Descends John Frizzell 2:46
3 It's Started John Frizzell 2:36
4 Old and Pissed Off John Frizzell 2:38
5 This Is Not a Test John Frizzell 1:39
6 Clouds Don't Buzz John Frizzell 1:17
7 The Aftermath John Frizzell 0:54
8 Now What? John Frizzell 1:45
9 They're Here John Frizzell 1:54
10 The Ice Cream Man John Frizzell 1:55
11 Attack of the Possessed John Frizzell 0:41
12 We Got 'Em Running John Frizzell 1:01
13 God's Plan John Frizzell 3:47
14 Percy's Story John Frizzell 1:28
15 Dark World John Frizzell 1:50
16 Bob Blames Himself John Frizzell 1:07
17 I Didn't Even Want This Baby John Frizzell 2:12
18 Open the Door John Frizzell 2:41
19 Are We Safe Now? John Frizzell 2:57
20 A Rebellious Son John Frizzell 2:14
21 The Battle John Frizzell 2:21
22 Die Like One of Them John Frizzell 1:42
23 That Is Why You Failed Him John Frizzell 3:04
24 You Are the True Protector John Frizzell 2:11
25 You Are the True Protector (Alternate Version) John Frizzell 2:10
Доступен список песен из фильма «Легион» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Легион» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
