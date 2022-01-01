1 Opening Of The Houses Of Parliament George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 4:12

2 Prelude George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:26

3 The Madness Of King George Front Titles George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:10

4 "Smile, It's What You're Paid For" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 0:59

5 The King Goes Riding George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:24

6 A Family Matter George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:27

7 The Cricket Match George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:37

8 The King Wakes Up Early/"Do It, England" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:39

9 The Concert George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:51

10 "We Have No Time" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:49

11 "He Will Be Restrained" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:21

12 "London Is Flooded" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:55

13 Going To Kew George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:48

14 Starting To Recover George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:53

15 The Chancellor Drives To London George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:07

16 The Prince Regent George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:38

17 Mr And Mrs King George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:01