|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Of The Houses Of Parliament
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|4:12
|2
|Prelude
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|1:26
|3
|The Madness Of King George Front Titles
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|3:10
|4
|"Smile, It's What You're Paid For"
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|0:59
|5
|The King Goes Riding
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:24
|6
|A Family Matter
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:27
|7
|The Cricket Match
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|1:37
|8
|The King Wakes Up Early/"Do It, England"
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|3:39
|9
|The Concert
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:51
|10
|"We Have No Time"
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|1:49
|11
|"He Will Be Restrained"
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:21
|12
|"London Is Flooded"
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|3:55
|13
|Going To Kew
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|1:48
|14
|Starting To Recover
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:53
|15
|The Chancellor Drives To London
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|2:07
|16
|The Prince Regent
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|1:38
|17
|Mr And Mrs King
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|3:01
|18
|The Madness Of King George End Credits
|George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель
|4:48