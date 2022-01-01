Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Безумие короля Георга Безумие короля Георга
The Madness of King George Безумие короля Георга 1994 / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Безумие короля Георга» (1994)

The Madness Of King George (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Madness Of King George (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. George Fenton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Of The Houses Of Parliament George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 4:12
2 Prelude George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:26
3 The Madness Of King George Front Titles George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:10
4 "Smile, It's What You're Paid For" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 0:59
5 The King Goes Riding George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:24
6 A Family Matter George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:27
7 The Cricket Match George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:37
8 The King Wakes Up Early/"Do It, England" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:39
9 The Concert George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:51
10 "We Have No Time" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:49
11 "He Will Be Restrained" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:21
12 "London Is Flooded" George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:55
13 Going To Kew George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:48
14 Starting To Recover George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:53
15 The Chancellor Drives To London George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 2:07
16 The Prince Regent George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 1:38
17 Mr And Mrs King George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 3:01
18 The Madness Of King George End Credits George Fenton / Георг Фридрих Гендель 4:48
Доступен список песен из фильма «Безумие короля Георга» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Безумие короля Георга» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
