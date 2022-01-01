|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Clearing Main Theme (Version One)
|Craig Armstrong
|1:20
|2
|Arnold Gets Dressed
|Craig Armstrong
|1:21
|3
|Arnold On His Way
|Craig Armstrong
|1:49
|4
|Wayne, Please Don't Be Late
|Craig Armstrong
|1:00
|5
|Arnold Kidnaps Wayne
|Craig Armstrong
|1:26
|6
|The Clearing Main Theme (Version Two)
|Craig Armstrong
|2:44
|7
|The Journey Into the Forest
|Craig Armstrong
|2:09
|8
|A Cigarette Break
|Craig Armstrong
|1:50
|9
|Do You Know Louise Miller?
|Craig Armstrong
|1:34
|10
|Have Always Had That Mustache
|Craig Armstrong
|2:23
|11
|I Love My Wife
|Craig Armstrong
|2:35
|12
|Tim Yells At Fuller
|Craig Armstrong
|2:21
|13
|Wayne's Cell Phone Rings
|Craig Armstrong
|1:35
|14
|I Love Him and She Admires Him
|Craig Armstrong
|1:28
|15
|At the Stream
|Craig Armstrong
|5:45
|16
|It's Blood
|Craig Armstrong
|1:48
|17
|Wayne Makes a Run For It
|Craig Armstrong
|2:08
|18
|She's On the Move
|Craig Armstrong
|2:54
|19
|Stop Here Please
|Craig Armstrong
|0:53
|20
|You Need a Sign of Life
|Craig Armstrong
|5:39
|21
|Don't Forget the Trash
|Craig Armstrong
|1:43
|22
|The Interrogation
|Craig Armstrong
|1:45
|23
|Wayne's Murder
|Craig Armstrong
|0:46
|24
|I Have Everything I Need
|Craig Armstrong
|3:13
|25
|The Clearing Main Theme (Version Three)
|Craig Armstrong
|3:06