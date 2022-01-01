Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Расчет» (2004)
The Clearing Расчет 2004 / Германия / США
Музыка из фильма «Расчет» (2004)

The Clearing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Clearing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 25 композиций. Craig Armstrong
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Clearing Main Theme (Version One) Craig Armstrong 1:20
2 Arnold Gets Dressed Craig Armstrong 1:21
3 Arnold On His Way Craig Armstrong 1:49
4 Wayne, Please Don't Be Late Craig Armstrong 1:00
5 Arnold Kidnaps Wayne Craig Armstrong 1:26
6 The Clearing Main Theme (Version Two) Craig Armstrong 2:44
7 The Journey Into the Forest Craig Armstrong 2:09
8 A Cigarette Break Craig Armstrong 1:50
9 Do You Know Louise Miller? Craig Armstrong 1:34
10 Have Always Had That Mustache Craig Armstrong 2:23
11 I Love My Wife Craig Armstrong 2:35
12 Tim Yells At Fuller Craig Armstrong 2:21
13 Wayne's Cell Phone Rings Craig Armstrong 1:35
14 I Love Him and She Admires Him Craig Armstrong 1:28
15 At the Stream Craig Armstrong 5:45
16 It's Blood Craig Armstrong 1:48
17 Wayne Makes a Run For It Craig Armstrong 2:08
18 She's On the Move Craig Armstrong 2:54
19 Stop Here Please Craig Armstrong 0:53
20 You Need a Sign of Life Craig Armstrong 5:39
21 Don't Forget the Trash Craig Armstrong 1:43
22 The Interrogation Craig Armstrong 1:45
23 Wayne's Murder Craig Armstrong 0:46
24 I Have Everything I Need Craig Armstrong 3:13
25 The Clearing Main Theme (Version Three) Craig Armstrong 3:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Расчет» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Расчет» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
