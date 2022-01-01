|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Freddy's Coming for You
|Стив Яблонски
|4:29
|2
|Main Title
|Стив Яблонски
|2:36
|3
|Missing Pictures
|Стив Яблонски
|2:23
|4
|Rufus?
|Стив Яблонски
|1:34
|5
|Quiet Drive
|Стив Яблонски
|1:49
|6
|Jesse and Kris
|Стив Яблонски
|1:08
|7
|Jesse and the Police
|Стив Яблонски
|2:51
|8
|You Smell Different
|Стив Яблонски
|2:14
|9
|A Man Named Fred Krueger
|Стив Яблонски
|5:04
|10
|Research
|Стив Яблонски
|2:22
|11
|It's Hot in Here
|Стив Яблонски
|3:13
|12
|The School
|Стив Яблонски
|0:53
|13
|Where the Monster Lives
|Стив Яблонски
|4:52
|14
|Wake Me Up
|Стив Яблонски
|4:56
|15
|Boo
|Стив Яблонски
|1:06
|16
|Like It Used to Be
|Стив Яблонски
|5:33
|17
|One More Nap
|Стив Яблонски
|2:44
|18
|Jump Rope
|Стив Яблонски / Charles Bernstein
|0:21