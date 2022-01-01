Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Кошмар на улице Вязов Кошмар на улице Вязов
Киноафиша Фильмы Кошмар на улице Вязов Музыка из фильма «Кошмар на улице Вязов» (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street Кошмар на улице Вязов 2010 / США
97 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.2
Музыка из фильма «Кошмар на улице Вязов» (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (Original Motion Picture Score)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (Original Motion Picture Score) 18 композиций. Стив Яблонски
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Freddy's Coming for You Стив Яблонски 4:29
2 Main Title Стив Яблонски 2:36
3 Missing Pictures Стив Яблонски 2:23
4 Rufus? Стив Яблонски 1:34
5 Quiet Drive Стив Яблонски 1:49
6 Jesse and Kris Стив Яблонски 1:08
7 Jesse and the Police Стив Яблонски 2:51
8 You Smell Different Стив Яблонски 2:14
9 A Man Named Fred Krueger Стив Яблонски 5:04
10 Research Стив Яблонски 2:22
11 It's Hot in Here Стив Яблонски 3:13
12 The School Стив Яблонски 0:53
13 Where the Monster Lives Стив Яблонски 4:52
14 Wake Me Up Стив Яблонски 4:56
15 Boo Стив Яблонски 1:06
16 Like It Used to Be Стив Яблонски 5:33
17 One More Nap Стив Яблонски 2:44
18 Jump Rope Стив Яблонски / Charles Bernstein 0:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Кошмар на улице Вязов» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Кошмар на улице Вязов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
