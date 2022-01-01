Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Химера Химера
Музыка из фильма «Химера» (2009)
Splice Химера 2009 / США / Канада / Франция
7.4 Оцените
60 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Химера» (2009)

Splice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Splice (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Cyrille Aufort
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Splice - Main Title Cyrille Aufort 3:02
2 Fred Meets Ginger Cyrille Aufort 1:24
3 Birth Scene Cyrille Aufort 3:01
4 Elsa's Theme Cyrille Aufort 2:22
5 Examining the Baby Cyrille Aufort 1:53
6 Dren Is Sick Cyrille Aufort 2:15
7 The Award Winner Is... Cyrille Aufort 0:38
8 Fred and Ginger Destroy Each Other Cyrille Aufort 1:10
9 Taking Dren to the Van Cyrille Aufort 1:31
10 Arrival At the Farm Cyrille Aufort 2:05
11 Alone in the Barn Cyrille Aufort 2:11
12 Dren Grows Wings Cyrille Aufort 1:49
13 The Cat Cyrille Aufort 2:37
14 Dren's Tail Cyrille Aufort 2:28
15 Observing Dren Cyrille Aufort 2:03
16 Love Scene Cyrille Aufort 2:17
17 The Burial Cyrille Aufort 2:02
18 Male Dren Cyrille Aufort 5:02
19 Epilogue and End Cyrille Aufort 2:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Химера» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Химера» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
