|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Splice - Main Title
|Cyrille Aufort
|3:02
|2
|Fred Meets Ginger
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:24
|3
|Birth Scene
|Cyrille Aufort
|3:01
|4
|Elsa's Theme
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:22
|5
|Examining the Baby
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:53
|6
|Dren Is Sick
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:15
|7
|The Award Winner Is...
|Cyrille Aufort
|0:38
|8
|Fred and Ginger Destroy Each Other
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:10
|9
|Taking Dren to the Van
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:31
|10
|Arrival At the Farm
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:05
|11
|Alone in the Barn
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:11
|12
|Dren Grows Wings
|Cyrille Aufort
|1:49
|13
|The Cat
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:37
|14
|Dren's Tail
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:28
|15
|Observing Dren
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:03
|16
|Love Scene
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:17
|17
|The Burial
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:02
|18
|Male Dren
|Cyrille Aufort
|5:02
|19
|Epilogue and End
|Cyrille Aufort
|2:27