|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To the Sky
|Owl City / Adam Young
|3:39
|2
|Flight Home (The Guardian Theme)
|David Hirschfelder
|3:52
|3
|Taken to St Aggeles
|David Hirschfelder
|5:37
|4
|Welcome to the Pellatorium
|David Hirschfelder
|4:51
|5
|A Long Way to the Guardians
|David Hirschfelder
|5:57
|6
|You Know We're Flying
|David Hirschfelder
|2:37
|7
|A Friend or Two
|David Hirschfelder
|5:18
|8
|The Boy Was Right
|David Hirschfelder
|4:05
|9
|Sharpen the Battle Claws
|David Hirschfelder
|6:22
|10
|Follow the Whale's Fin
|David Hirschfelder
|5:11
|11
|Into Battle
|David Hirschfelder
|5:07
|12
|Hello Brother
|David Hirschfelder
|2:51
|13
|My Soldiers My Sons
|David Hirschfelder
|3:27
|14
|More Baggy Wrinkles
|David Hirschfelder
|3:19