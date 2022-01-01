Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Легенды ночных стражей Легенды ночных стражей
Киноафиша Фильмы Легенды ночных стражей Музыка из мультфильма «Легенды ночных стражей» (2010)
Legend of the Guardians Легенды ночных стражей 2010 / США / Австралия
Музыка из мультфильма «Легенды ночных стражей» (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Owl City, David Hirschfelder
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 To the Sky Owl City / Adam Young 3:39
2 Flight Home (The Guardian Theme) David Hirschfelder 3:52
3 Taken to St Aggeles David Hirschfelder 5:37
4 Welcome to the Pellatorium David Hirschfelder 4:51
5 A Long Way to the Guardians David Hirschfelder 5:57
6 You Know We're Flying David Hirschfelder 2:37
7 A Friend or Two David Hirschfelder 5:18
8 The Boy Was Right David Hirschfelder 4:05
9 Sharpen the Battle Claws David Hirschfelder 6:22
10 Follow the Whale's Fin David Hirschfelder 5:11
11 Into Battle David Hirschfelder 5:07
12 Hello Brother David Hirschfelder 2:51
13 My Soldiers My Sons David Hirschfelder 3:27
14 More Baggy Wrinkles David Hirschfelder 3:19
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Легенды ночных стражей» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Легенды ночных стражей» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
