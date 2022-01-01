|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Woman In You
|Bee Gees / Barry Gibb
|4:04
|2
|I Love You Too Much
|Bee Gees / Robin Gibb
|4:28
|3
|Breakout
|Bee Gees / Maurice Gibb
|4:44
|4
|Someone Belonging To Someone
|Bee Gees / Robin Gibb
|4:25
|5
|Life Goes On
|Bee Gees / Robin Gibb
|4:25
|6
|Stayin' Alive
|Bee Gees / Barry Gibb
|1:33
|7
|Far From Over
|Frank Stallone / Vince DiCola
|3:56
|8
|Look Out For Number One
|Thomas Faragher
|3:19
|9
|Finding Out the Hard Way
|Синтия Родес
|3:34
|10
|Moody Girl
|Frank Stallone
|4:06
|11
|(We Dance) So Close To the Fire
|Thomas Faragher / Randy Bishop
|3:44
|12
|I'm Never Gonna Give You Up
|Frank Stallone, Синтия Родес / Vince DiCola
|3:30