1 The Woman In You Bee Gees / Barry Gibb 4:04

2 I Love You Too Much Bee Gees / Robin Gibb 4:28

3 Breakout Bee Gees / Maurice Gibb 4:44

4 Someone Belonging To Someone Bee Gees / Robin Gibb 4:25

5 Life Goes On Bee Gees / Robin Gibb 4:25

6 Stayin' Alive Bee Gees / Barry Gibb 1:33

7 Far From Over Frank Stallone / Vince DiCola 3:56

8 Look Out For Number One Thomas Faragher 3:19

9 Finding Out the Hard Way Синтия Родес 3:34

10 Moody Girl Frank Stallone 4:06

11 (We Dance) So Close To the Fire Thomas Faragher / Randy Bishop 3:44