|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Spider Mania
|John Ottman
|2:09
|2
|Spider Shack
|John Ottman
|4:22
|3
|Cat Napped
|John Ottman
|1:38
|4
|Trailer Trashed
|John Ottman
|5:53
|5
|Investigating
|John Ottman
|1:37
|6
|Mall Mayhem
|John Ottman
|4:02
|7
|Bedroom Attack
|John Ottman
|1:49
|8
|Out of the Fire
|John Ottman
|0:48
|9
|Spider Got Your Tongue
|John Ottman
|1:23
|10
|Scurry Flurry
|John Ottman
|2:19
|11
|They Will Come
|John Ottman
|2:21
|12
|Spider Assault
|John Ottman
|2:54
|13
|Shopping Spree
|John Ottman
|1:15
|14
|The Tunnels
|John Ottman
|3:45
|15
|Climactic Plan
|John Ottman
|7:07
|16
|All's Well That Ends Well
|John Ottman
|2:46
|17
|Spiders and Cycles
|John Ottman / Rich Ragsdale
|1:53