Атака пауков Атака пауков
Музыка из фильма «Атака пауков» (2002)
Eight Legged Freaks Атака пауков 2002 / США / Австралия
7.3 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Атака пауков» (2002)

Eight Legged Freaks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Eight Legged Freaks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. John Ottman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Spider Mania John Ottman 2:09
2 Spider Shack John Ottman 4:22
3 Cat Napped John Ottman 1:38
4 Trailer Trashed John Ottman 5:53
5 Investigating John Ottman 1:37
6 Mall Mayhem John Ottman 4:02
7 Bedroom Attack John Ottman 1:49
8 Out of the Fire John Ottman 0:48
9 Spider Got Your Tongue John Ottman 1:23
10 Scurry Flurry John Ottman 2:19
11 They Will Come John Ottman 2:21
12 Spider Assault John Ottman 2:54
13 Shopping Spree John Ottman 1:15
14 The Tunnels John Ottman 3:45
15 Climactic Plan John Ottman 7:07
16 All's Well That Ends Well John Ottman 2:46
17 Spiders and Cycles John Ottman / Rich Ragsdale 1:53
Доступен список песен из фильма «Атака пауков» (2002) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Атака пауков» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
