|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shahbesuch
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:08
|2
|Attentat Dutschke
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:17
|3
|Verhaftung Meinhof
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|1:12
|4
|Demo Springer
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|1:57
|5
|Befreiung Baader
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:50
|6
|Kinder auf Sizilien
|Hinrich Dageför
|0:52
|7
|Banküberfälle
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|4:19
|8
|Bombenattentate
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|5:01
|9
|Verhaftung Baader
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|2:33
|10
|Verhaftung Ensslin
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|2:21
|11
|Holger Meins stirbt
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:06
|12
|Stockholm
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:41
|13
|Streichquartett in C-Dur
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|4:43
|14
|Landshut
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|3:44
|15
|Meinhofs Tod
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|2:07
|16
|Entführung Schleyer
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|4:09
|17
|Befreiung der Geiseln
|Peter Hinderthür, Florian Tessloff / Florian Tessloff
|1:48