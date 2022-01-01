|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Typical
|MUTEMATH
|4:14
|2
|The Air I Breathe
|Sleep Detectives
|2:44
|3
|Say the Same
|Hoobastank
|4:02
|4
|Safeway
|Feersum Ennjin
|3:17
|5
|Melee
|Drew Smith
|3:43
|6
|What Is Real
|Ken Andrews
|4:23
|7
|Never Less Than Perfect
|Blutronia
|2:43
|8
|Eternal Summer
|Red Means Go
|3:59
|9
|Secret Things
|Ken Andrews
|3:13
|10
|Safer When
|C'mon
|2:02
|11
|Platinum Camelot
|Lightning Swords Of Death
|2:45
|12
|Given
|Seether
|3:46
|13
|Happy Together
|Filter
|3:04