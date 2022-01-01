|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Get U Home
|Shwayze
|3:14
|2
|Shake Shake (feat. Leviticus)
|Envy
|3:25
|3
|Here She Comes
|Flatheads
|3:34
|4
|Make It Take It
|Amanda Blank
|2:27
|5
|Bring the Noise (Remix) [Pump-Kin Edit] {Public Enemy vs. Benny Benassi}
|Public Enemy, Benny Benassi
|3:39
|6
|She Moves
|Dub Pistols
|3:12
|7
|Flower Duet from Lakme
|Adriana Kohutova, Denisa Slepkovska
|6:37
|8
|Nadas por Free
|Ozomatli
|2:57
|9
|Come and Get It
|Eli "Paperboy" Reed
|3:33
|10
|Now You See It (feat. Pitbull & Jump Smokers)
|Honorebel
|3:25
|11
|M.A.D.
|Hadouken!
|3:25
|12
|I'm In the House (feat. [[[Zuper Blahq]]])
|Steve Aoki
|3:24