Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Пираньи 3D Пираньи 3D
Киноафиша Фильмы Пираньи 3D Музыка из фильма «Пираньи 3D» (2010)
Piranha 3-D Пираньи 3D 2010 / США
7.2 Оцените
49 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Пираньи 3D» (2010)

Вся информация о фильме
Piranha 3D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Piranha 3D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Shwayze, Envy, Flatheads, Amanda Blank, Public Enemy, Benny Benassi, Dub Pistols, Adriana Kohutova, Denisa Slepkovska, Ozomatli, Eli "Paperboy" Reed, Honorebel, Hadouken!, Steve Aoki
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Get U Home Shwayze 3:14
2 Shake Shake (feat. Leviticus) Envy 3:25
3 Here She Comes Flatheads 3:34
4 Make It Take It Amanda Blank 2:27
5 Bring the Noise (Remix) [Pump-Kin Edit] {Public Enemy vs. Benny Benassi} Public Enemy, Benny Benassi 3:39
6 She Moves Dub Pistols 3:12
7 Flower Duet from Lakme Adriana Kohutova, Denisa Slepkovska 6:37
8 Nadas por Free Ozomatli 2:57
9 Come and Get It Eli "Paperboy" Reed 3:33
10 Now You See It (feat. Pitbull & Jump Smokers) Honorebel 3:25
11 M.A.D. Hadouken! 3:25
12 I'm In the House (feat. [[[Zuper Blahq]]]) Steve Aoki 3:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пираньи 3D» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пираньи 3D» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши