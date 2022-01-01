1 Get U Home Shwayze 3:14

2 Shake Shake (feat. Leviticus) Envy 3:25

3 Here She Comes Flatheads 3:34

4 Make It Take It Amanda Blank 2:27

5 Bring the Noise (Remix) [Pump-Kin Edit] {Public Enemy vs. Benny Benassi} Public Enemy, Benny Benassi 3:39

6 She Moves Dub Pistols 3:12

7 Flower Duet from Lakme Adriana Kohutova, Denisa Slepkovska 6:37

8 Nadas por Free Ozomatli 2:57

9 Come and Get It Eli "Paperboy" Reed 3:33

10 Now You See It (feat. Pitbull & Jump Smokers) Honorebel 3:25

11 M.A.D. Hadouken! 3:25