Мальчишник в Вегасе Мальчишник в Вегасе
Киноафиша Фильмы Мальчишник в Вегасе Музыка из фильма «Мальчишник в Вегасе» (2009)
The Hangover Мальчишник в Вегасе 2009 / США
8.0 Оцените
188 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Мальчишник в Вегасе» (2009)

The Hangover (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Hangover (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. El Vez, Danzig, The Donnas, The Cramps, Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps, Phil Collins, Эд Хелмс, Treat Her Right, The Belle Stars, Zach Galifianakis, Revolution Mother, Dan Finnerty, The Dan Band,
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It's Now or Never El Vez / Wally Gold 5:18
2 Thirteen Danzig 4:15
3 Take It Off The Donnas 2:58
4 Fever The Cramps 4:17
5 Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang of Mine) Gene Vincent & His Blue Caps 2:31
6 In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 5:31
7 Stu's Song Эд Хелмс / Todd Phillips 0:57
8 Rhythm and Booze Treat Her Right / Buck Owens 2:49
9 Iko Iko The Belle Stars 2:51
10 Three Best Friends Zach Galifianakis 0:29
11 Ride the Sky II Revolution Mother / Mike Vallely 2:04
12 Candy Shop Dan Finnerty, The Dan Band / Scott Storch 2:59
13 Stu's Song 0:00
14 In the Air Tonight (Iron Mike Promo Video) 0:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мальчишник в Вегасе» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мальчишник в Вегасе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
