|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Great Day
|Paul McCartney
|2:09
|2
|Wires
|Coconut Records
|2:26
|3
|All the King's Horses
|Robert Plant & The Strange Sensation
|4:19
|4
|Carolina In My Mind (Live)
|James Taylor
|4:59
|5
|Keep Me In Your Heart
|Warren Zevon
|3:28
|6
|Real Love
|Адам Сэндлер
|4:56
|7
|We (Early Take)
|Neil Diamond
|4:11
|8
|Jesus, Etc. (Live Summer '08)
|Wilco, Andrew Bird
|4:01
|9
|George Simmons Soon Will Be Gone
|Адам Сэндлер
|2:16
|10
|I Am Young
|Coconut Records
|3:07
|11
|Memory (From "Cats")
|Maude Apatow, Larry Goldings
|3:54
|12
|Numb As a Statue
|Warren Zevon
|4:07
|13
|Photograph
|Ringo Starr / George Harrison
|3:59
|14
|Watching the Wheels
|John Lennon
|3:06