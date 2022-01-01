Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Funny People Приколисты 2009 / США
5.5
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Приколисты» (2009)

Funny People (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Funny People (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Paul McCartney, Coconut Records, Robert Plant & The Strange Sensation, James Taylor, Warren Zevon, Адам Сэндлер, Neil Diamond, Wilco, Andrew Bird, Maude Apatow, Larry Goldings, Ringo Starr, John Lennon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Great Day Paul McCartney 2:09
2 Wires Coconut Records 2:26
3 All the King's Horses Robert Plant & The Strange Sensation 4:19
4 Carolina In My Mind (Live) James Taylor 4:59
5 Keep Me In Your Heart Warren Zevon 3:28
6 Real Love Адам Сэндлер 4:56
7 We (Early Take) Neil Diamond 4:11
8 Jesus, Etc. (Live Summer '08) Wilco, Andrew Bird 4:01
9 George Simmons Soon Will Be Gone Адам Сэндлер 2:16
10 I Am Young Coconut Records 3:07
11 Memory (From "Cats") Maude Apatow, Larry Goldings 3:54
12 Numb As a Statue Warren Zevon 4:07
13 Photograph Ringo Starr / George Harrison 3:59
14 Watching the Wheels John Lennon 3:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Приколисты» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Приколисты» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
