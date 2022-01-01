Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чего хотят женщины Чего хотят женщины
Музыка из фильма «Чего хотят женщины» (2000)
What Women Want Чего хотят женщины 2000 / США
8.5 Оцените
47 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Чего хотят женщины» (2000)

What Women Want (Music from the Motion Picture)
What Women Want (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Sammy Davis, Jr., Frank Sinatra, Nancy Wilson, Meredith Brooks, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, Nnenna Freelon, Christina Aguilera, Lou Rawls, The Temptations, Peggy Lee, Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Something's Gotta Give Sammy Davis, Jr. / Джонни Мерсер 2:04
2 Too Marvelous for Words Frank Sinatra / Джонни Мерсер 2:27
3 The Best Is Yet to Come Nancy Wilson / Carolyn Leigh 2:20
4 I Won't Dance Frank Sinatra / Jerome Kern 3:21
5 Bitch Meredith Brooks / Shelly Peiken 4:13
6 The Good Life (Single Version) Tony Bennett 2:14
7 Mack the Knife Bobby Darin / Marc Blitzstein 3:07
8 I've Got You Under My Skin Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:42
9 If I Had You Nnenna Freelon / Ted Shapiro 4:47
10 What a Girl Wants Christina Aguilera / Shelly Peiken 3:35
11 Nobody But Me Lou Rawls / Billy Myles 2:46
12 Night and Day The Temptations / Cole Porter 3:55
13 I've Got the World On a String Peggy Lee / Ted Koehler 2:19
14 Everything About You Alan Silvestri 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чего хотят женщины» (2000) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чего хотят женщины» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
