|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Something's Gotta Give
|Sammy Davis, Jr. / Джонни Мерсер
|2:04
|2
|Too Marvelous for Words
|Frank Sinatra / Джонни Мерсер
|2:27
|3
|The Best Is Yet to Come
|Nancy Wilson / Carolyn Leigh
|2:20
|4
|I Won't Dance
|Frank Sinatra / Jerome Kern
|3:21
|5
|Bitch
|Meredith Brooks / Shelly Peiken
|4:13
|6
|The Good Life (Single Version)
|Tony Bennett
|2:14
|7
|Mack the Knife
|Bobby Darin / Marc Blitzstein
|3:07
|8
|I've Got You Under My Skin
|Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter
|3:42
|9
|If I Had You
|Nnenna Freelon / Ted Shapiro
|4:47
|10
|What a Girl Wants
|Christina Aguilera / Shelly Peiken
|3:35
|11
|Nobody But Me
|Lou Rawls / Billy Myles
|2:46
|12
|Night and Day
|The Temptations / Cole Porter
|3:55
|13
|I've Got the World On a String
|Peggy Lee / Ted Koehler
|2:19
|14
|Everything About You
|Alan Silvestri
|3:02