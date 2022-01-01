1 Something's Gotta Give Sammy Davis, Jr. / Джонни Мерсер 2:04

2 Too Marvelous for Words Frank Sinatra / Джонни Мерсер 2:27

3 The Best Is Yet to Come Nancy Wilson / Carolyn Leigh 2:20

4 I Won't Dance Frank Sinatra / Jerome Kern 3:21

5 Bitch Meredith Brooks / Shelly Peiken 4:13

6 The Good Life (Single Version) Tony Bennett 2:14

7 Mack the Knife Bobby Darin / Marc Blitzstein 3:07

8 I've Got You Under My Skin Frank Sinatra / Cole Porter 3:42

9 If I Had You Nnenna Freelon / Ted Shapiro 4:47

10 What a Girl Wants Christina Aguilera / Shelly Peiken 3:35

11 Nobody But Me Lou Rawls / Billy Myles 2:46

12 Night and Day The Temptations / Cole Porter 3:55

13 I've Got the World On a String Peggy Lee / Ted Koehler 2:19