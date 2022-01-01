|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Cruella de Vil
|Dr. John / Mel Levin
|4:08
|2
|One Hundred and One Dalmatians (Main Titles) / Good Morning, Pongo / Walking the Dog
|Michael Kamen
|3:56
|3
|The House of de Vil (Cruella's Catwalk) / Love At First Sight / Roger Goes Swimming
|Michael Kamen
|6:57
|4
|Daisy, Daisy (Anita Goes Swimming)
|Michael Kamen
|2:05
|5
|The Wedding (Cup of Marriage) / Horace and Jasper / Skinner
|Michael Kamen
|7:06
|6
|Going to Have a Puppy / I Adore Puppies
|Michael Kamen
|2:41
|7
|Birth (15 Puppies) / The Heist
|Michael Kamen
|7:19
|8
|Kipper the Die Hard Dog
|Michael Kamen
|1:29
|9
|Woof On the Roof
|Michael Kamen
|3:26
|10
|Rescue
|Michael Kamen
|2:09
|11
|Kipper Finds the Puppies
|Michael Kamen
|5:19
|12
|Pup, Pup, Pup, Pup, Puppies
|Michael Kamen
|4:17
|13
|Reunion In the Barn
|Michael Kamen
|5:20
|14
|Puppies In the Mist
|Michael Kamen
|2:01
|15
|Home - One Big Happy Family
|Michael Kamen
|3:45