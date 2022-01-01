Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «101 далматинец» (1996)
101 Dalmatians 101 далматинец 1996 / США / Германия
7.3 Оцените
23 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.7
Музыка из фильма «101 далматинец» (1996)

101 Dalmatians (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
101 Dalmatians (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Dr. John, Michael Kamen
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Cruella de Vil Dr. John / Mel Levin 4:08
2 One Hundred and One Dalmatians (Main Titles) / Good Morning, Pongo / Walking the Dog Michael Kamen 3:56
3 The House of de Vil (Cruella's Catwalk) / Love At First Sight / Roger Goes Swimming Michael Kamen 6:57
4 Daisy, Daisy (Anita Goes Swimming) Michael Kamen 2:05
5 The Wedding (Cup of Marriage) / Horace and Jasper / Skinner Michael Kamen 7:06
6 Going to Have a Puppy / I Adore Puppies Michael Kamen 2:41
7 Birth (15 Puppies) / The Heist Michael Kamen 7:19
8 Kipper the Die Hard Dog Michael Kamen 1:29
9 Woof On the Roof Michael Kamen 3:26
10 Rescue Michael Kamen 2:09
11 Kipper Finds the Puppies Michael Kamen 5:19
12 Pup, Pup, Pup, Pup, Puppies Michael Kamen 4:17
13 Reunion In the Barn Michael Kamen 5:20
14 Puppies In the Mist Michael Kamen 2:01
15 Home - One Big Happy Family Michael Kamen 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «101 далматинец» (1996) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «101 далматинец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
