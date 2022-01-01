|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture
|George Bruns
|3:09
|2
|A Beautiful Spring Day
|George Bruns
|3:15
|3
|What's All the Hurry / A Perfect Situation / Stir Things Up
|George Bruns
|3:19
|4
|Cruella de Vil
|Bill Lee / Mel Leven
|5:04
|5
|Don't Worry, Perdy / The Puppies Are Here / Lucky How Marvelous / Not One / A Bloomin' Hero
|George Bruns
|4:08
|6
|Ol' Thunder Always Wins
|George Bruns
|2:47
|7
|Kanine Krunchies
|Татьяна Божок
|0:30
|8
|Bedtime / An Evening Constitutional / A Job to Do / They're Gone!
|George Bruns
|3:10
|9
|Dognapped! / Anita Darling / What'll We Do?
|George Bruns
|3:06
|10
|All Dog Alert
|George Bruns
|0:58
|11
|Sergeant Tibs' Recon / Cat Casserole
|George Bruns
|1:35
|12
|Can You Leave Tonight? / Arduous Trek / Any News, Colonel? / I Want the Job Done
|George Bruns
|3:56
|13
|Pulling a Snitch / Big Hullabaloo / Battling the Baduns
|George Bruns
|3:52
|14
|My Darlings / 99 / Better Be Off / Fire One / All Clear
|George Bruns
|3:37
|15
|Through the Snow / Shelter
|George Bruns
|1:56
|16
|I'm Hungry / Get Some Rest / Back On the Road / Spotted!
|George Bruns
|3:13
|17
|Dinsford / Cruella / A Roll In the Soot / To the Van / It Can't Be / Crazed / You Fools!
|George Bruns
|5:19
|18
|Puppies Everywhere
|George Bruns
|2:02
|19
|Dalmatian Plantation / Finale
|Bill Lee, Татьяна Божок
|0:57
|20
|Cruella de Vil (Nonsense Version)
|Mel Levin
|0:49