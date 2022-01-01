Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
101 далматинец 101 далматинец
Музыка из мультфильма «101 далматинец» (1961)
One Hundred and One Dalmatians 101 далматинец 1961 / США
8.8
46 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.3
Музыка из мультфильма «101 далматинец» (1961)

101 Dalmatians (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
101 Dalmatians (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. George Bruns, Bill Lee, Татьяна Божок, Bill Lee, Татьяна Божок, Mel Levin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Overture George Bruns 3:09
2 A Beautiful Spring Day George Bruns 3:15
3 What's All the Hurry / A Perfect Situation / Stir Things Up George Bruns 3:19
4 Cruella de Vil Bill Lee / Mel Leven 5:04
5 Don't Worry, Perdy / The Puppies Are Here / Lucky How Marvelous / Not One / A Bloomin' Hero George Bruns 4:08
6 Ol' Thunder Always Wins George Bruns 2:47
7 Kanine Krunchies Татьяна Божок 0:30
8 Bedtime / An Evening Constitutional / A Job to Do / They're Gone! George Bruns 3:10
9 Dognapped! / Anita Darling / What'll We Do? George Bruns 3:06
10 All Dog Alert George Bruns 0:58
11 Sergeant Tibs' Recon / Cat Casserole George Bruns 1:35
12 Can You Leave Tonight? / Arduous Trek / Any News, Colonel? / I Want the Job Done George Bruns 3:56
13 Pulling a Snitch / Big Hullabaloo / Battling the Baduns George Bruns 3:52
14 My Darlings / 99 / Better Be Off / Fire One / All Clear George Bruns 3:37
15 Through the Snow / Shelter George Bruns 1:56
16 I'm Hungry / Get Some Rest / Back On the Road / Spotted! George Bruns 3:13
17 Dinsford / Cruella / A Roll In the Soot / To the Van / It Can't Be / Crazed / You Fools! George Bruns 5:19
18 Puppies Everywhere George Bruns 2:02
19 Dalmatian Plantation / Finale Bill Lee, Татьяна Божок 0:57
20 Cruella de Vil (Nonsense Version) Mel Levin 0:49
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «101 далматинец» (1961) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «101 далматинец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
