|1
|Mad About the Boy
|Джессика Бил, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward
|2:54
|2
|A Room With a View
|Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward
|2:14
|3
|Makin' Whoopee
|Celia Graham, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Gus Kahn
|3:06
|4
|You're the Top
|James Gillan, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter
|2:03
|5
|Car Wash
|Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra
|2:06
|6
|Mad Dogs and Englishmen
|Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward
|2:51
|7
|In the Library
|Marius Vries, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries
|1:52
|8
|You Do Something to Me
|Sean Palmer, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter
|2:28
|9
|All God's Chillun Got Rhythm
|Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Walter Jurmann
|4:24
|10
|Sexbomb
|Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Mustafa Guendogdu
|3:22
|11
|Let's Misbehave
|Trevor Ashley, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter
|3:25
|12
|When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)
|Sean Palmer, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Larry Shay
|3:52
|13
|Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag and Smile, Smile, Smile
|Celia Graham, The Easy Virtue Orchestra
|2:19
|14
|I'll See You Again
|Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward
|2:25
|15
|Easy Virtue Foxtrot
|The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries
|1:43
|16
|Easy Virtue Tango
|Sophie Solomon, Perry Montague-Mason, Ian Watson, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries
|2:41
|17
|When the Going Gets Tough the Tough Get Going
|Джессика Бил, Andy Caine, Колин Фёрт, Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra
|6:21
|18
|Let Me Call You Sweetheart
|David Romano, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Leo Friedman
|3:01