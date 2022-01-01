Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Легкое поведение Легкое поведение
Музыка из фильма «Легкое поведение» (2008)
Easy Virtue Легкое поведение 2008 / Великобритания / США
6.7 Оцените
45 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Легкое поведение» (2008)

Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Джессика Бил, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Celia Graham, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, James Gillan, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Marius Vries, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Sean Palmer, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Trevor Ashley, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Sophie Solomon, Perry Montague-Mason, Ian Watson, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, Джессика Бил, Andy Caine, Колин Фёрт, Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra, David Romano, The Easy Virtue Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Mad About the Boy Джессика Бил, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward 2:54
2 A Room With a View Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward 2:14
3 Makin' Whoopee Celia Graham, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Gus Kahn 3:06
4 You're the Top James Gillan, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter 2:03
5 Car Wash Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra 2:06
6 Mad Dogs and Englishmen Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward 2:51
7 In the Library Marius Vries, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries 1:52
8 You Do Something to Me Sean Palmer, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter 2:28
9 All God's Chillun Got Rhythm Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Walter Jurmann 4:24
10 Sexbomb Andy Caine, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Mustafa Guendogdu 3:22
11 Let's Misbehave Trevor Ashley, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Cole Porter 3:25
12 When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) Sean Palmer, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Larry Shay 3:52
13 Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag and Smile, Smile, Smile Celia Graham, The Easy Virtue Orchestra 2:19
14 I'll See You Again Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Noël Coward 2:25
15 Easy Virtue Foxtrot The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries 1:43
16 Easy Virtue Tango Sophie Solomon, Perry Montague-Mason, Ian Watson, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Marius Vries 2:41
17 When the Going Gets Tough the Tough Get Going Джессика Бил, Andy Caine, Колин Фёрт, Ben Barnes, The Easy Virtue Orchestra 6:21
18 Let Me Call You Sweetheart David Romano, The Easy Virtue Orchestra / Leo Friedman 3:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Легкое поведение» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Легкое поведение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
