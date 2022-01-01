Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Однажды в Риме
When in Rome Однажды в Риме 2010 / США
7.0
22 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Однажды в Риме» (2010)

When in Rome (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
When in Rome (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 16 композиций. 3OH!3, The Friday Night Boys, Sofi Bonde, Jason Mraz, NEEDTOBREATHE, Matchbox Twenty, Mafia Bianca LLC, Laura Izibor, Matt Hires, Tina Parol, The Academy Is..., Paolo Nutini, Craig Stull, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Fabio and the Serenaders
When In Rome (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Bonus Track Version]
When In Rome (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Bonus Track Version] 16 композиций. 3OH!3, The Friday Night Boys, Sofi Bonde, Jason Mraz, NEEDTOBREATHE, Matchbox Twenty, Mafia Bianca LLC, Laura Izibor, Matt Hires, Tina Parol, The Academy Is..., Paolo Nutini, Craig Stull, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Fabio and the Serenaders
When In Rome (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
When In Rome (Music from and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. 3OH!3, The Friday Night Boys, Sofi Bonde, Jason Mraz, NEEDTOBREATHE, Matchbox Twenty, Mafia Bianca LLC, Laura Izibor, Matt Hires, Tina Parol, The Academy Is..., Paolo Nutini
When in Rome (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
When in Rome (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. 3OH!3, The Friday Night Boys, Sofi Bonde, Jason Mraz, NEEDTOBREATHE, Matchbox Twenty, Mafia Bianca LLC, Laura Izibor, Matt Hires, Tina Parol, The Academy Is..., Paolo Nutini
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry) 3OH!3 3:22
2 Stupid Love Letter The Friday Night Boys 2:56
3 Heart Bling Sofi Bonde 3:36
4 Kickin' With You Jason Mraz 3:22
5 Something Beautiful NEEDTOBREATHE / Bo Rinehart 3:41
6 How Far We've Come Matchbox Twenty / Rob Thomas 3:31
7 I Am Changing Mafia Bianca LLC 2:43
8 Shine Laura Izibor 3:35
9 Honey, Let Me Sing You a Song (Demo) Matt Hires 3:58
10 Hold Onto Your Heart Tina Parol 3:57
11 Fox On the Run The Academy Is... 3:16
12 Pencil Full of Lead Paolo Nutini 2:25
13 Donna Molto Bella (Bonus Track) Craig Stull / Richard Levinson 2:22
14 Ave Maria (Bonus Track) The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Франц Шуберт 4:34
15 Canon and Gigue In D Major: Gigue (Bonus Track) The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Иоганн Пахельбель 1:50
16 Tarantella (Bonus Track) Fabio and the Serenaders / Народные 2:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Однажды в Риме» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Однажды в Риме» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
