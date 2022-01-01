|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Starstrukk (feat. Katy Perry)
|3OH!3
|3:22
|2
|Stupid Love Letter
|The Friday Night Boys
|2:56
|3
|Heart Bling
|Sofi Bonde
|3:36
|4
|Kickin' With You
|Jason Mraz
|3:22
|5
|Something Beautiful
|NEEDTOBREATHE / Bo Rinehart
|3:41
|6
|How Far We've Come
|Matchbox Twenty / Rob Thomas
|3:31
|7
|I Am Changing
|Mafia Bianca LLC
|2:43
|8
|Shine
|Laura Izibor
|3:35
|9
|Honey, Let Me Sing You a Song (Demo)
|Matt Hires
|3:58
|10
|Hold Onto Your Heart
|Tina Parol
|3:57
|11
|Fox On the Run
|The Academy Is...
|3:16
|12
|Pencil Full of Lead
|Paolo Nutini
|2:25
|13
|Donna Molto Bella (Bonus Track)
|Craig Stull / Richard Levinson
|2:22
|14
|Ave Maria (Bonus Track)
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Франц Шуберт
|4:34
|15
|Canon and Gigue In D Major: Gigue (Bonus Track)
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Иоганн Пахельбель
|1:50
|16
|Tarantella (Bonus Track)
|Fabio and the Serenaders / Народные
|2:36