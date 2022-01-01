Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Трансамерика
Трансамерика
Transamerica Трансамерика 2005 / США
8.1
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.4
Музыка из фильма «Трансамерика» (2005)

Transamerica (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Transamerica (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Dialogue, Miriam Makeba, David Mansfield, Old Crow Medicine Show, Larry Sparks, Duncan Sheik, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley, Heather Myles, Грэм Грин, Wylie & The Wild West, Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 I Will Be a Woman Dialogue 0:14
2 Jol' Inkomo Miriam Makeba 2:58
3 Headin' West David Mansfield 1:53
4 Church of the Potential Father Dialogue 0:05
5 Take 'Em Away Old Crow Medicine Show 3:34
6 Lay My Burden Down Larry Sparks 4:54
7 I Am a Pilgrim Duncan Sheik 4:04
8 Fish Song Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jimmie Fadden 3:33
9 Quel Dommage Dialogue 0:11
10 There's a New Moon Over My Shoulder Larry Sparks 3:01
11 Lost In the Lonesome Pines Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley 3:45
12 I Find Jesus Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jimmy Ibbotson 3:53
13 You're Gonna Love Me One Day Heather Myles 3:14
14 We're All In This Together Old Crow Medicine Show 4:50
15 High Plains David Mansfield 1:26
16 Beautiful Dreamer Грэм Грин 0:55
17 Beautiful Dreamer (Score) David Mansfield 2:16
18 That'll Put Hair On Your Chest Dialogue 0:08
19 Odessa Yodel Wylie & The Wild West 1:50
20 Like a Rose Lucinda Williams 2:37
21 Travelin' Thru Dolly Parton 4:54
