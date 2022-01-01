|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|I Will Be a Woman
|Dialogue
|0:14
|2
|Jol' Inkomo
|Miriam Makeba
|2:58
|3
|Headin' West
|David Mansfield
|1:53
|4
|Church of the Potential Father
|Dialogue
|0:05
|5
|Take 'Em Away
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|3:34
|6
|Lay My Burden Down
|Larry Sparks
|4:54
|7
|I Am a Pilgrim
|Duncan Sheik
|4:04
|8
|Fish Song
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jimmie Fadden
|3:33
|9
|Quel Dommage
|Dialogue
|0:11
|10
|There's a New Moon Over My Shoulder
|Larry Sparks
|3:01
|11
|Lost In the Lonesome Pines
|Jim Lauderdale, Ralph Stanley
|3:45
|12
|I Find Jesus
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Jimmy Ibbotson
|3:53
|13
|You're Gonna Love Me One Day
|Heather Myles
|3:14
|14
|We're All In This Together
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|4:50
|15
|High Plains
|David Mansfield
|1:26
|16
|Beautiful Dreamer
|Грэм Грин
|0:55
|17
|Beautiful Dreamer (Score)
|David Mansfield
|2:16
|18
|That'll Put Hair On Your Chest
|Dialogue
|0:08
|19
|Odessa Yodel
|Wylie & The Wild West
|1:50
|20
|Like a Rose
|Lucinda Williams
|2:37
|21
|Travelin' Thru
|Dolly Parton
|4:54