Пинг-понщик Пинг-понщик
Ping Pong Playa Пинг-понщик 2007 / США
5.9 Оцените
15 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Пинг-понщик» (2007)

Ping Pong Playa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Ping Pong Playa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Chops, MC Jin, Chops, Lil Weavah, Kebyar, Lexicon, ATG, Far East Movement, The DNC, The Pinkertones, Cobalt Party Revolution
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Chinese School Chops 4:30
2 HK Superstar MC Jin 3:25
3 My Rims Chops, Lil Weavah 3:40
4 Oh Oh Oh Kebyar 3:33
5 Gotta Give It to 'Em Lexicon 4:09
6 I Like Cereal Chops 3:27
7 Goin’ Dumb ATG 3:28
8 I Wish Far East Movement 3:07
9 Swing Baby Swing The DNC 3:45
10 Work Far East Movement 3:21
11 The Whistling Song The Pinkertones 3:51
12 Who Wants to Party Cobalt Party Revolution 3:07
13 My Spot ATG 3:56
14 I'm a Champ Far East Movement 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Пинг-понщик» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Пинг-понщик» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
