|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Chinese School
|Chops
|4:30
|2
|HK Superstar
|MC Jin
|3:25
|3
|My Rims
|Chops, Lil Weavah
|3:40
|4
|Oh Oh Oh
|Kebyar
|3:33
|5
|Gotta Give It to 'Em
|Lexicon
|4:09
|6
|I Like Cereal
|Chops
|3:27
|7
|Goin’ Dumb
|ATG
|3:28
|8
|I Wish
|Far East Movement
|3:07
|9
|Swing Baby Swing
|The DNC
|3:45
|10
|Work
|Far East Movement
|3:21
|11
|The Whistling Song
|The Pinkertones
|3:51
|12
|Who Wants to Party
|Cobalt Party Revolution
|3:07
|13
|My Spot
|ATG
|3:56
|14
|I'm a Champ
|Far East Movement
|3:15