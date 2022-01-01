|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Flute Opening
|J. Ralph
|1:21
|2
|It All Starts With a Horse
|J. Ralph
|1:22
|3
|Horse Falls
|J. Ralph
|1:59
|4
|Epic Goodkat
|J. Ralph
|1:08
|5
|I Know This Man
|J. Ralph
|1:23
|6
|Bad Things In Threes
|J. Ralph
|1:49
|7
|A Photo of Smith
|J. Ralph
|1:04
|8
|Slevin Arrives
|J. Ralph
|1:05
|9
|Meet the Rabbi
|J. Ralph
|2:51
|10
|Chess Match
|J. Ralph
|2:41
|11
|Restaurant Date
|J. Ralph
|4:43
|12
|"Shanty By the Sea"
|J. Ralph
|0:48
|13
|"After Laughter (Comes Tears)"
|Wendy Rene
|3:01
|14
|Killing the Fairy
|J. Ralph
|1:46
|15
|Coshing the Rabbi
|J. Ralph
|2:24
|16
|"In Dreams, Perhaps"
|O Yuki Conjugate
|4:43
|17
|Wrapup Part 3
|J. Ralph
|3:46
|18
|FUB
|J. Ralph
|2:30
|19
|"Kansas City Shuffle"
|J. Ralph
|4:02
|20
|Wild Harp
|J. Ralph
|0:43