Счастливое число Слевина Счастливое число Слевина
Киноафиша Фильмы Счастливое число Слевина Музыка из фильма «Счастливое число Слевина» (2006)
Lucky Number Slevin Счастливое число Слевина 2006 / Германия / США
7.4 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Счастливое число Слевина» (2006)

Lucky Number Slevin (Original Motion Picture Score)
Lucky Number Slevin (Original Motion Picture Score) 20 композиций. J. Ralph, Wendy Rene, O Yuki Conjugate
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Flute Opening J. Ralph 1:21
2 It All Starts With a Horse J. Ralph 1:22
3 Horse Falls J. Ralph 1:59
4 Epic Goodkat J. Ralph 1:08
5 I Know This Man J. Ralph 1:23
6 Bad Things In Threes J. Ralph 1:49
7 A Photo of Smith J. Ralph 1:04
8 Slevin Arrives J. Ralph 1:05
9 Meet the Rabbi J. Ralph 2:51
10 Chess Match J. Ralph 2:41
11 Restaurant Date J. Ralph 4:43
12 "Shanty By the Sea" J. Ralph 0:48
13 "After Laughter (Comes Tears)" Wendy Rene 3:01
14 Killing the Fairy J. Ralph 1:46
15 Coshing the Rabbi J. Ralph 2:24
16 "In Dreams, Perhaps" O Yuki Conjugate 4:43
17 Wrapup Part 3 J. Ralph 3:46
18 FUB J. Ralph 2:30
19 "Kansas City Shuffle" J. Ralph 4:02
20 Wild Harp J. Ralph 0:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Счастливое число Слевина» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Счастливое число Слевина» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
