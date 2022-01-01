|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Buried Alive
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:21
|2
|Left for Dead
|Michael Wandmacher
|7:53
|3
|Prodigal Son
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:48
|4
|Human Pincushions
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:18
|5
|Asphalt Pancake
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:48
|6
|Evidence of Bodies
|Michael Wandmacher
|3:11
|7
|A Troubled Conversation
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:09
|8
|Cage Match
|Michael Wandmacher
|5:22
|9
|One Weird Place
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:09
|10
|House of Ill Repute
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:42
|11
|Spoiled Chocolate
|Michael Wandmacher
|1:45
|12
|Be Mine 4Ever
|Michael Wandmacher
|6:18
|13
|Dental Work
|Michael Wandmacher
|4:51
|14
|The Wind Up
|Michael Wandmacher
|6:45
|15
|Triumvirate
|Michael Wandmacher
|8:14
|16
|An Axe to Grind
|Michael Wandmacher
|6:07
|17
|First Responder
|Michael Wandmacher
|2:52