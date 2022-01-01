|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Drag Me to Hell
|Christopher Young
|2:33
|2
|Mexican Devil Disaster
|Christopher Young
|4:33
|3
|Tale of a Haunted Banker
|Christopher Young
|1:53
|4
|Lamia
|Christopher Young
|4:06
|5
|Black Rainbows
|Christopher Young
|3:25
|6
|Ode to Ganush
|Christopher Young
|2:23
|7
|Familiar Familiars
|Christopher Young
|2:11
|8
|Loose Teeth
|Christopher Young
|6:32
|9
|Ordeal By Corpse
|Christopher Young
|4:36
|10
|Bealing Bells With Trumpet
|Christopher Young
|5:12
|11
|Brick Dogs Ala Carte
|Christopher Young
|1:47
|12
|Muddled Buddled Brain Stew
|Chrisopher Young
|2:51
|13
|Auto-Da-Fe
|Christopher Young
|4:32
|14
|Concerto to Hell
|Christopher Young
|5:59