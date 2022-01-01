Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Возвращение Супермена Возвращение Супермена
Киноафиша Фильмы Возвращение Супермена Музыка из фильма «Возвращение Супермена» (2006)
Superman Returns Возвращение Супермена 2006 / Австралия / США
6.4 Оцените
16 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.1
Музыка из фильма «Возвращение Супермена» (2006)

Superman Returns (Music from the Motion Picture)
Superman Returns (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. John Ottman
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Titles John Ottman 3:48
2 Memories John Ottman 3:06
3 Rough Flight John Ottman 5:11
4 Little Secrets/Power of the Sun John Ottman 2:48
5 Bank Job John Ottman 2:19
6 How Could You Leave Us John Ottman 5:47
7 Tell Me Everything John Ottman 3:12
8 You're Not One of Them John Ottman 2:21
9 Not Like the Train Set John Ottman 5:11
10 So Long Superman John Ottman 5:29
11 The People You Care For John Ottman 3:26
12 I Wanted You to Know John Ottman 2:55
13 Saving the World John Ottman 3:10
14 In the Hands of Mortals John Ottman 2:09
15 Reprise / Fly Away John Ottman 4:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Возвращение Супермена» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Возвращение Супермена» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
