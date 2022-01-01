1 Main Titles John Ottman 3:48

2 Memories John Ottman 3:06

3 Rough Flight John Ottman 5:11

4 Little Secrets/Power of the Sun John Ottman 2:48

5 Bank Job John Ottman 2:19

6 How Could You Leave Us John Ottman 5:47

7 Tell Me Everything John Ottman 3:12

8 You're Not One of Them John Ottman 2:21

9 Not Like the Train Set John Ottman 5:11

10 So Long Superman John Ottman 5:29

11 The People You Care For John Ottman 3:26

12 I Wanted You to Know John Ottman 2:55

13 Saving the World John Ottman 3:10

14 In the Hands of Mortals John Ottman 2:09