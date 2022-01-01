|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Titles
|John Ottman
|3:48
|2
|Memories
|John Ottman
|3:06
|3
|Rough Flight
|John Ottman
|5:11
|4
|Little Secrets/Power of the Sun
|John Ottman
|2:48
|5
|Bank Job
|John Ottman
|2:19
|6
|How Could You Leave Us
|John Ottman
|5:47
|7
|Tell Me Everything
|John Ottman
|3:12
|8
|You're Not One of Them
|John Ottman
|2:21
|9
|Not Like the Train Set
|John Ottman
|5:11
|10
|So Long Superman
|John Ottman
|5:29
|11
|The People You Care For
|John Ottman
|3:26
|12
|I Wanted You to Know
|John Ottman
|2:55
|13
|Saving the World
|John Ottman
|3:10
|14
|In the Hands of Mortals
|John Ottman
|2:09
|15
|Reprise / Fly Away
|John Ottman
|4:16