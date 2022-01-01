|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Egg
|Nico Muhly
|1:06
|2
|Spying
|Nico Muhly
|2:27
|3
|The First Bath
|Nico Muhly
|2:50
|4
|It's Not Just About You
|Nico Muhly
|1:30
|5
|Tram At Dawn
|Nico Muhly
|1:06
|6
|You Don't Matter
|Nico Muhly
|2:42
|7
|Reading
|Nico Muhly
|1:52
|8
|Cycling Holiday
|Nico Muhly
|1:41
|9
|Sophie / The Lady With the Little Dog
|Nico Muhly
|3:00
|10
|Go Back to Your Friends
|Nico Muhly
|5:21
|11
|Not What I Expected
|Nico Muhly
|1:28
|12
|Handwriting
|Nico Muhly
|2:20
|13
|The Failed Visit
|Nico Muhly
|5:00
|14
|Verdict
|Nico Muhly
|1:36
|15
|Nico Muhly
|3:38
|16
|Letters
|Nico Muhly
|2:39
|17
|I Have No One Else to Ask
|Nico Muhly
|3:43
|18
|Piles of Books
|Nico Muhly
|2:14
|19
|Who Was She?
|Nico Muhly
|6:49