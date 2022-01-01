Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Чтец Чтец
Музыка из фильма «Чтец» (2008)
The Reader Чтец 2008 / США / Германия
8.0 Оцените
47 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Музыка из фильма «Чтец» (2008)

The Reader (Original Motion Picture Score)
The Reader (Original Motion Picture Score) 19 композиций. Nico Muhly
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Egg Nico Muhly 1:06
2 Spying Nico Muhly 2:27
3 The First Bath Nico Muhly 2:50
4 It's Not Just About You Nico Muhly 1:30
5 Tram At Dawn Nico Muhly 1:06
6 You Don't Matter Nico Muhly 2:42
7 Reading Nico Muhly 1:52
8 Cycling Holiday Nico Muhly 1:41
9 Sophie / The Lady With the Little Dog Nico Muhly 3:00
10 Go Back to Your Friends Nico Muhly 5:21
11 Not What I Expected Nico Muhly 1:28
12 Handwriting Nico Muhly 2:20
13 The Failed Visit Nico Muhly 5:00
14 Verdict Nico Muhly 1:36
15 Mail Nico Muhly 3:38
16 Letters Nico Muhly 2:39
17 I Have No One Else to Ask Nico Muhly 3:43
18 Piles of Books Nico Muhly 2:14
19 Who Was She? Nico Muhly 6:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чтец» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чтец» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
