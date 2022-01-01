1 The Egg Nico Muhly 1:06

2 Spying Nico Muhly 2:27

3 The First Bath Nico Muhly 2:50

4 It's Not Just About You Nico Muhly 1:30

5 Tram At Dawn Nico Muhly 1:06

6 You Don't Matter Nico Muhly 2:42

7 Reading Nico Muhly 1:52

8 Cycling Holiday Nico Muhly 1:41

9 Sophie / The Lady With the Little Dog Nico Muhly 3:00

10 Go Back to Your Friends Nico Muhly 5:21

11 Not What I Expected Nico Muhly 1:28

12 Handwriting Nico Muhly 2:20

13 The Failed Visit Nico Muhly 5:00

14 Verdict Nico Muhly 1:36

15 Mail Nico Muhly 3:38

16 Letters Nico Muhly 2:39

17 I Have No One Else to Ask Nico Muhly 3:43

18 Piles of Books Nico Muhly 2:14