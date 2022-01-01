Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Тайна Мунакра» (2008)
The Secret of Moonacre Тайна Мунакра 2008 / Венгрия / Великобритания / Франция
Музыка из фильма «Тайна Мунакра» (2008)

The Secret of Moonacre (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Secret of Moonacre (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Christian Henson
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Titles Christian Henson 2:31
2 The Journey to Moonacre Christian Henson 1:52
3 Robin Attacks / Arrival At Moonacre Christian Henson 1:01
4 Into the Book Christian Henson 3:48
5 Marmaduke Scarlet Christian Henson 2:12
6 Maria's Room Christian Henson 1:32
7 Into the Forest Christian Henson 2:21
8 The Moonacre Curse Christian Henson 3:11
9 Milk and Cookies Christian Henson 1:22
10 Running from Moonacre / Loveday Christian Henson 1:42
11 The 5,000th Moon Christian Henson 2:40
12 I'm Glad That You're Back Christian Henson 0:53
13 Maria Is Captured Christian Henson 4:50
14 The Two Moon Princesses Christian Henson 1:38
15 Maria Escapes Christian Henson 5:14
16 Apology Tango Christian Henson 1:28
17 Setting the Bait Christian Henson 1:33
18 The Search Begins Christian Henson 2:05
19 Robin and Wrolf Are Captured Christian Henson 1:41
20 Little White Horse Leads On / Chase Through the Forest Christian Henson 5:55
21 Back Where It All Began Christian Henson 1:41
22 Maria's Sacrifice Christian Henson 2:08
23 Sea Horses Christian Henson 2:27
24 Love Waltz Christian Henson 2:21
25 All's Well That Ends Well Christian Henson 4:14
26 Stars Christian Henson 2:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тайна Мунакра» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тайна Мунакра» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
