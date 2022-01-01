|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles
|Christian Henson
|2:31
|2
|The Journey to Moonacre
|Christian Henson
|1:52
|3
|Robin Attacks / Arrival At Moonacre
|Christian Henson
|1:01
|4
|Into the Book
|Christian Henson
|3:48
|5
|Marmaduke Scarlet
|Christian Henson
|2:12
|6
|Maria's Room
|Christian Henson
|1:32
|7
|Into the Forest
|Christian Henson
|2:21
|8
|The Moonacre Curse
|Christian Henson
|3:11
|9
|Milk and Cookies
|Christian Henson
|1:22
|10
|Running from Moonacre / Loveday
|Christian Henson
|1:42
|11
|The 5,000th Moon
|Christian Henson
|2:40
|12
|I'm Glad That You're Back
|Christian Henson
|0:53
|13
|Maria Is Captured
|Christian Henson
|4:50
|14
|The Two Moon Princesses
|Christian Henson
|1:38
|15
|Maria Escapes
|Christian Henson
|5:14
|16
|Apology Tango
|Christian Henson
|1:28
|17
|Setting the Bait
|Christian Henson
|1:33
|18
|The Search Begins
|Christian Henson
|2:05
|19
|Robin and Wrolf Are Captured
|Christian Henson
|1:41
|20
|Little White Horse Leads On / Chase Through the Forest
|Christian Henson
|5:55
|21
|Back Where It All Began
|Christian Henson
|1:41
|22
|Maria's Sacrifice
|Christian Henson
|2:08
|23
|Sea Horses
|Christian Henson
|2:27
|24
|Love Waltz
|Christian Henson
|2:21
|25
|All's Well That Ends Well
|Christian Henson
|4:14
|26
|Stars
|Christian Henson
|2:57