|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Canto D'Amore (Titoli)
|Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli
|2:09
|2
|Traffico
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:09
|3
|Marcia Funebre
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:32
|4
|Orazione Avvocato
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:29
|5
|Trattoria
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:24
|6
|Innamoramento
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:10
|7
|Uccisione Moglie E Amante
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:22
|8
|Musica D'Amore
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:57
|9
|Divorzio
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:25
|10
|Furtivamente
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:39
|11
|Tradimento - Pettegolezzo
|Carlo Rustichelli
|4:26
|12
|Processo
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:35
|13
|Fefe'
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:18
|14
|Serenata Sicula
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:49
|15
|Canto D'Amore (Titoli) [Versione Breve]
|Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli
|1:45
|16
|Furtivamente 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|0:55
|17
|Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.1 - Twist)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|0:22
|18
|Musica D'Amore 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:30
|19
|Divorzio 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:12
|20
|Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.2 - Organo)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:43
|21
|Serenata (Alternate Intro)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:48
|22
|Divorzio 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:11
|23
|Traffico 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:02
|24
|Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.3 - Piano)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:02
|25
|Traffico 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:25
|26
|Innamoramento 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:59
|27
|Traffico 4
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:55
|28
|Traffico 5
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:47
|29
|Canto D'Amore
|Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli
|2:28
|30
|Traffico 6
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:27
|31
|Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.4 - Ave Maria)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:14
|32
|Processo 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|0:22
|33
|Uccisione Moglie E Amante 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:44
|34
|Tradimento - Pettegolezzo 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|0:44
|35
|Innamoramento 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:03
|36
|Trattoria (Alternate Take)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:22
|37
|Musica D'Amore 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:08
|38
|Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.5 - piano)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:15
|39
|Orazione avvocato 2
|Carlo Rustichelli
|2:25
|40
|Traffico 7
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:08
|41
|Traffico 8
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:28
|42
|Furtivamente 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|5:03
|43
|Musica D'Amore 4
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:52
|44
|Marcia Funebre (Versione Con Mandolini)
|Carlo Rustichelli
|3:32
|45
|Uccisione Moglie E Amante 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:00
|46
|Uccisione Moglie E Amante 4
|Carlo Rustichelli
|0:52
|47
|Orazione Avvocato 3
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:16
|48
|Uccisione Moglie E Amante 5
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:41
|49
|Innamoramento 4
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:18
|50
|Orazione Avvocato 4
|Carlo Rustichelli
|1:12
|51
|Canto D'Amore 2
|Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli
|1:36