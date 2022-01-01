Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Развод по-итальянски
Divorzio all'italiana Развод по-итальянски 1961 / Италия
7.5 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Развод по-итальянски» (1961)

Divorzio All'Italiana (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Divorzio All'Italiana (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 51 композиция. Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara, Carlo Rustichelli
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Canto D'Amore (Titoli) Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli 2:09
2 Traffico Carlo Rustichelli 1:09
3 Marcia Funebre Carlo Rustichelli 3:32
4 Orazione Avvocato Carlo Rustichelli 2:29
5 Trattoria Carlo Rustichelli 1:24
6 Innamoramento Carlo Rustichelli 1:10
7 Uccisione Moglie E Amante Carlo Rustichelli 1:22
8 Musica D'Amore Carlo Rustichelli 1:57
9 Divorzio Carlo Rustichelli 1:25
10 Furtivamente Carlo Rustichelli 3:39
11 Tradimento - Pettegolezzo Carlo Rustichelli 4:26
12 Processo Carlo Rustichelli 2:35
13 Fefe' Carlo Rustichelli 2:18
14 Serenata Sicula Carlo Rustichelli 2:49
15 Canto D'Amore (Titoli) [Versione Breve] Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli 1:45
16 Furtivamente 2 Carlo Rustichelli 0:55
17 Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.1 - Twist) Carlo Rustichelli 0:22
18 Musica D'Amore 2 Carlo Rustichelli 2:30
19 Divorzio 2 Carlo Rustichelli 1:12
20 Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.2 - Organo) Carlo Rustichelli 1:43
21 Serenata (Alternate Intro) Carlo Rustichelli 2:48
22 Divorzio 3 Carlo Rustichelli 1:11
23 Traffico 2 Carlo Rustichelli 1:02
24 Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.3 - Piano) Carlo Rustichelli 1:02
25 Traffico 3 Carlo Rustichelli 2:25
26 Innamoramento 2 Carlo Rustichelli 1:59
27 Traffico 4 Carlo Rustichelli 1:55
28 Traffico 5 Carlo Rustichelli 1:47
29 Canto D'Amore Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli 2:28
30 Traffico 6 Carlo Rustichelli 2:27
31 Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.4 - Ave Maria) Carlo Rustichelli 3:14
32 Processo 2 Carlo Rustichelli 0:22
33 Uccisione Moglie E Amante 2 Carlo Rustichelli 2:44
34 Tradimento - Pettegolezzo 2 Carlo Rustichelli 0:44
35 Innamoramento 3 Carlo Rustichelli 1:03
36 Trattoria (Alternate Take) Carlo Rustichelli 1:22
37 Musica D'Amore 3 Carlo Rustichelli 1:08
38 Divorzio All'Italiana (Seq.5 - piano) Carlo Rustichelli 1:15
39 Orazione avvocato 2 Carlo Rustichelli 2:25
40 Traffico 7 Carlo Rustichelli 3:08
41 Traffico 8 Carlo Rustichelli 3:28
42 Furtivamente 3 Carlo Rustichelli 5:03
43 Musica D'Amore 4 Carlo Rustichelli 1:52
44 Marcia Funebre (Versione Con Mandolini) Carlo Rustichelli 3:32
45 Uccisione Moglie E Amante 3 Carlo Rustichelli 1:00
46 Uccisione Moglie E Amante 4 Carlo Rustichelli 0:52
47 Orazione Avvocato 3 Carlo Rustichelli 1:16
48 Uccisione Moglie E Amante 5 Carlo Rustichelli 1:41
49 Innamoramento 4 Carlo Rustichelli 1:18
50 Orazione Avvocato 4 Carlo Rustichelli 1:12
51 Canto D'Amore 2 Carlo Rustichelli, Pino Ferrara / Denì Rustichelli 1:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Развод по-итальянски» (1961) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Развод по-итальянски» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
