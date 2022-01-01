Оповещения от Киноафиши
Белоснежка: Страшная сказка Белоснежка: Страшная сказка
Музыка из фильма «Белоснежка: Страшная сказка» (1997)
Snow White: A Tale of Terror Белоснежка: Страшная сказка 1997 / США
Музыка из фильма «Белоснежка: Страшная сказка» (1997)

Snow White (A Tale Of Terror) (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Snow White (A Tale Of Terror) (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. John Ottman
1 Main Theme John Ottman 3:07
2 Claudia Arrives John Ottman 2:59
3 Lilly's Birth John Ottman 3:08
4 The Apple John Ottman 5:17
5 The Dress John Ottman 0:45
6 Freaks Of Nature John Ottman 4:33
7 Mirror, Mirror John Ottman 3:34
8 The Awakening John Ottman 2:38
9 Traitor John Ottman 2:31
10 Company For Christ John Ottman 2:23
11 The Celebration John Ottman 2:49
12 Fatal Glance John Ottman 2:01
13 The Locket John Ottman 0:25
14 Seduction / About Will John Ottman 4:48
15 The Spell John Ottman 1:17
16 She Lurks John Ottman 2:52
17 Reflections John Ottman 2:00
18 The Outcasts John Ottman 2:01
19 Claudia's Lair John Ottman 4:10
20 Taking The Seed John Ottman 1:52
21 What Have You Done To Me! John Ottman 2:53
22 Resolution John Ottman 1:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Белоснежка: Страшная сказка» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Белоснежка: Страшная сказка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
