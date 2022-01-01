|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Theme
|John Ottman
|3:07
|2
|Claudia Arrives
|John Ottman
|2:59
|3
|Lilly's Birth
|John Ottman
|3:08
|4
|The Apple
|John Ottman
|5:17
|5
|The Dress
|John Ottman
|0:45
|6
|Freaks Of Nature
|John Ottman
|4:33
|7
|Mirror, Mirror
|John Ottman
|3:34
|8
|The Awakening
|John Ottman
|2:38
|9
|Traitor
|John Ottman
|2:31
|10
|Company For Christ
|John Ottman
|2:23
|11
|The Celebration
|John Ottman
|2:49
|12
|Fatal Glance
|John Ottman
|2:01
|13
|The Locket
|John Ottman
|0:25
|14
|Seduction / About Will
|John Ottman
|4:48
|15
|The Spell
|John Ottman
|1:17
|16
|She Lurks
|John Ottman
|2:52
|17
|Reflections
|John Ottman
|2:00
|18
|The Outcasts
|John Ottman
|2:01
|19
|Claudia's Lair
|John Ottman
|4:10
|20
|Taking The Seed
|John Ottman
|1:52
|21
|What Have You Done To Me!
|John Ottman
|2:53
|22
|Resolution
|John Ottman
|1:51