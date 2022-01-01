|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Concorde... Airport '79 Main Title
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:33
|2
|Majestic Bird
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:00
|3
|Love Rhapsody
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:48
|4
|Weapons
|Lalo Schifrin
|4:05
|5
|K.H.
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:59
|6
|Confidential
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:35
|7
|Welcome Aboard
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:48
|8
|The Concorde Taxis
|Lalo Schifrin
|0:46
|9
|The Drone / I'll See You In Paris
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:44
|10
|Countdown and Malfunction
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:09
|11
|Supersonic Confrontation
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:34
|12
|Violent Aerobatics
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:10
|13
|Engine Power Off
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:53
|14
|The Net Springs Up
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:30
|15
|It's Over
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:29
|16
|Pressure Sealing
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:26
|17
|Let's Try Again
|Lalo Schifrin
|0:58
|18
|Chase At the Airport
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:11
|19
|Number Seven / Altimeters / Cargo Door
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:39
|20
|Out of Control
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:18
|21
|The Alps
|Lalo Schifrin
|2:18
|22
|Fighting the Crosswinds
|Lalo Schifrin
|3:19
|23
|Snow, Fire and Rescue
|Lalo Schifrin
|4:36
|24
|End Credits
|Lalo Schifrin
|4:35
|25
|Love Rhapsody (Alternate Version)
|Lalo Schifrin
|4:12
|26
|Dancing In the Clouds
|Lalo Schifrin
|1:07
|27
|Gymnastics
|Lalo Schifrin
|0:51