Конкорд: Аэропорт-79 Конкорд: Аэропорт-79
Музыка из фильма «Конкорд: Аэропорт-79» (1979)
The Concorde: Airport '79 Конкорд: Аэропорт-79 1979 / США
5.2 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 4.4
Музыка из фильма «Конкорд: Аэропорт-79» (1979)

The Concorde... Airport '79 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Concorde... Airport '79 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Lalo Schifrin
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Concorde... Airport '79 Main Title Lalo Schifrin 2:33
2 Majestic Bird Lalo Schifrin 1:00
3 Love Rhapsody Lalo Schifrin 3:48
4 Weapons Lalo Schifrin 4:05
5 K.H. Lalo Schifrin 1:59
6 Confidential Lalo Schifrin 1:35
7 Welcome Aboard Lalo Schifrin 2:48
8 The Concorde Taxis Lalo Schifrin 0:46
9 The Drone / I'll See You In Paris Lalo Schifrin 2:44
10 Countdown and Malfunction Lalo Schifrin 2:09
11 Supersonic Confrontation Lalo Schifrin 3:34
12 Violent Aerobatics Lalo Schifrin 3:10
13 Engine Power Off Lalo Schifrin 3:53
14 The Net Springs Up Lalo Schifrin 2:30
15 It's Over Lalo Schifrin 2:29
16 Pressure Sealing Lalo Schifrin 1:26
17 Let's Try Again Lalo Schifrin 0:58
18 Chase At the Airport Lalo Schifrin 3:11
19 Number Seven / Altimeters / Cargo Door Lalo Schifrin 1:39
20 Out of Control Lalo Schifrin 1:18
21 The Alps Lalo Schifrin 2:18
22 Fighting the Crosswinds Lalo Schifrin 3:19
23 Snow, Fire and Rescue Lalo Schifrin 4:36
24 End Credits Lalo Schifrin 4:35
25 Love Rhapsody (Alternate Version) Lalo Schifrin 4:12
26 Dancing In the Clouds Lalo Schifrin 1:07
27 Gymnastics Lalo Schifrin 0:51
Доступен список песен из фильма «Конкорд: Аэропорт-79» (1979) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Конкорд: Аэропорт-79» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
