Музыка из фильма «Водная жизнь» (2004)
Музыка из фильма «Водная жизнь» (2004)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Sven Libaek, Марк Мазерсбо, David Bowie, Seu Jorge, ДЭВО, Joan Baez, Iggy & The Stooges, Paco de Lucía, Ricardo Modrego, Scott Walker, The Zombies
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Shark Attack Theme Sven Libaek 0:58
2 Loquasto International Film Festival Марк Мазерсбо 4:40
3 Life On Mars David Bowie 3:43
4 Starman Seu Jorge / David Bowie 3:22
5 Let Me Tell You About My Boat Марк Мазерсбо 1:38
6 Rebel Rebel Seu Jorge / David Bowie 2:24
7 Zissou Society Blue Star Cadets/Ned's Theme Take 1 Марк Мазерсбо 2:53
8 Gut Feeling ДЭВО / Bob Mothersbaugh 4:07
9 Open Sea Theme Sven Libaek 2:02
10 Rock N' Roll Suicide Seu Jorge / David Bowie 3:12
11 Here's To You Joan Baez / Ennio Morricone 3:08
12 We Call Them Pirates Out Here Марк Мазерсбо 3:56
13 Search and Destroy Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson 3:27
14 La Nina De Puerta Oscura Paco de Lucía, Ricardo Modrego 2:59
15 Life On Mars? Seu Jorge / David Bowie 3:25
16 Ping Island/Lightning Strike Rescue Op Марк Мазерсбо 4:16
17 Five Years Seu Jorge / David Bowie 3:41
18 30 Century Man Scott Walker 1:26
19 The Way I Feel Inside The Zombies / Rod Argent 1:33
20 Queen Bitch David Bowie 3:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Водная жизнь» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Водная жизнь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
