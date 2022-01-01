|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Shark Attack Theme
|Sven Libaek
|0:58
|2
|Loquasto International Film Festival
|Марк Мазерсбо
|4:40
|3
|Life On Mars
|David Bowie
|3:43
|4
|Starman
|Seu Jorge / David Bowie
|3:22
|5
|Let Me Tell You About My Boat
|Марк Мазерсбо
|1:38
|6
|Rebel Rebel
|Seu Jorge / David Bowie
|2:24
|7
|Zissou Society Blue Star Cadets/Ned's Theme Take 1
|Марк Мазерсбо
|2:53
|8
|Gut Feeling
|ДЭВО / Bob Mothersbaugh
|4:07
|9
|Open Sea Theme
|Sven Libaek
|2:02
|10
|Rock N' Roll Suicide
|Seu Jorge / David Bowie
|3:12
|11
|Here's To You
|Joan Baez / Ennio Morricone
|3:08
|12
|We Call Them Pirates Out Here
|Марк Мазерсбо
|3:56
|13
|Search and Destroy
|Iggy & The Stooges / James Williamson
|3:27
|14
|La Nina De Puerta Oscura
|Paco de Lucía, Ricardo Modrego
|2:59
|15
|Life On Mars?
|Seu Jorge / David Bowie
|3:25
|16
|Ping Island/Lightning Strike Rescue Op
|Марк Мазерсбо
|4:16
|17
|Five Years
|Seu Jorge / David Bowie
|3:41
|18
|30 Century Man
|Scott Walker
|1:26
|19
|The Way I Feel Inside
|The Zombies / Rod Argent
|1:33
|20
|Queen Bitch
|David Bowie
|3:16