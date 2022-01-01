Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Тело Дженнифер Тело Дженнифер
Киноафиша Фильмы Тело Дженнифер Музыка из фильма «Тело Дженнифер» (2009)
Jennifer's Body Тело Дженнифер 2009 / США
6.9 Оцените
41 голос Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Тело Дженнифер» (2009)

Jennifer's Body (Music from the Motion Picture)
Jennifer's Body (Music from the Motion Picture) 15 композиций. Florence + the Machine, Panic! At the Disco, Hayley Williams, Little Boots, Dashboard Confessional, Low Shoulder, Cute Is What We Aim For, Screeching Weasel, Cobra Starship, All Time Low, Black Kids, White Lies, The Sword, Silversun Pickups, Lissy Trullie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Kiss With a Fist Florence + the Machine / Matt Allchin 2:04
2 New Perspective Panic! At the Disco / John Feldmann 3:47
3 Teenagers Hayley Williams 2:06
4 New In Town Little Boots 3:17
5 Finishing School Dashboard Confessional 3:24
6 Through the Trees Low Shoulder / Ryan Levine 5:04
7 Time Cute Is What We Aim For / John Feldman 3:56
8 I Can See Clearly Now Screeching Weasel / Johnny Nash 2:17
9 Chew Me Up and Spit Me Out Cobra Starship / Sam Hollander 3:58
10 Toxic Valentine All Time Low / Tony Kanal 2:52
11 I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance With You Black Kids 3:38
12 Death White Lies / Jack Brown 5:00
13 Celestial Crown The Sword 1:57
14 Little Lover's So Polite Silversun Pickups 4:59
15 Ready for the Floor Lissy Trullie / Owen Clarke 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Тело Дженнифер» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Тело Дженнифер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
