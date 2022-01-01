|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Kiss With a Fist
|Florence + the Machine / Matt Allchin
|2:04
|2
|New Perspective
|Panic! At the Disco / John Feldmann
|3:47
|3
|Teenagers
|Hayley Williams
|2:06
|4
|New In Town
|Little Boots
|3:17
|5
|Finishing School
|Dashboard Confessional
|3:24
|6
|Through the Trees
|Low Shoulder / Ryan Levine
|5:04
|7
|Time
|Cute Is What We Aim For / John Feldman
|3:56
|8
|I Can See Clearly Now
|Screeching Weasel / Johnny Nash
|2:17
|9
|Chew Me Up and Spit Me Out
|Cobra Starship / Sam Hollander
|3:58
|10
|Toxic Valentine
|All Time Low / Tony Kanal
|2:52
|11
|I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How to Dance With You
|Black Kids
|3:38
|12
|Death
|White Lies / Jack Brown
|5:00
|13
|Celestial Crown
|The Sword
|1:57
|14
|Little Lover's So Polite
|Silversun Pickups
|4:59
|15
|Ready for the Floor
|Lissy Trullie / Owen Clarke
|4:01