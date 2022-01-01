|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|War Introduction
|Paul Cantelon
|0:37
|2
|The Whiffenpoof Song
|Collegians Male Chorus
|2:22
|3
|Claudette
|Roy Orbison
|2:35
|4
|Chattahoochee
|Alan Jackson / Jim McBride
|3:58
|5
|Shotgun Boogie
|Hank Thompson
|2:35
|6
|Bayou
|Paul Cantelon
|3:33
|7
|Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
|Willie Nelson
|3:29
|8
|Wasted Days and Wasted Nights
|Freddy Fender
|2:46
|9
|Delta Waltz
|Paul Cantelon
|2:25
|10
|Robin Hood
|Dick James, Stephen James & His Chums / Carl Sigman
|2:31
|11
|Deep In the Heart of Texas
|Gene Autry / Don Swander
|1:51
|12
|The Differencemaker
|Paul Cantelon
|2:41
|13
|What a Wonderful World
|Eddy Arnold / Bob Thiele
|2:30
|14
|Yellow Rose of Texas
|Mitch Miller / Don George
|3:05
|15
|War
|Paul Cantelon
|3:06
|16
|I'm Winging My Way Back to Home
|The Blackwood Brothers
|2:26
|17
|With God On Our Side
|Bob Dylan
|7:06