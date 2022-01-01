Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
W. Буш 2008 / США
6.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из фильма «Буш» (2008)

W. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
W. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Paul Cantelon, Collegians Male Chorus, Roy Orbison, Alan Jackson, Hank Thompson, Willie Nelson, Freddy Fender, Dick James, Stephen James & His Chums, Gene Autry, Eddy Arnold, Mitch Miller, The Blackwood Brothers, Bob Dylan
1 War Introduction Paul Cantelon 0:37
2 The Whiffenpoof Song Collegians Male Chorus 2:22
3 Claudette Roy Orbison 2:35
4 Chattahoochee Alan Jackson / Jim McBride 3:58
5 Shotgun Boogie Hank Thompson 2:35
6 Bayou Paul Cantelon 3:33
7 Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys Willie Nelson 3:29
8 Wasted Days and Wasted Nights Freddy Fender 2:46
9 Delta Waltz Paul Cantelon 2:25
10 Robin Hood Dick James, Stephen James & His Chums / Carl Sigman 2:31
11 Deep In the Heart of Texas Gene Autry / Don Swander 1:51
12 The Differencemaker Paul Cantelon 2:41
13 What a Wonderful World Eddy Arnold / Bob Thiele 2:30
14 Yellow Rose of Texas Mitch Miller / Don George 3:05
15 War Paul Cantelon 3:06
16 I'm Winging My Way Back to Home The Blackwood Brothers 2:26
17 With God On Our Side Bob Dylan 7:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Буш» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Буш» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
