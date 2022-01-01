|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Three Little Birds
|Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley / Bob Marley
|3:37
|2
|Car Wash (Shark Tale Mix) [feat. Missy Elliott]
|Christina Aguilera
|3:50
|3
|Good Foot
|Justin Timberlake, Timbaland / Timbaland
|3:57
|4
|Secret Love
|JoJo
|4:00
|5
|Lies & Rumors
|D12
|4:20
|6
|Got To Be Real (feat. Will Smith)
|Mary J. Blige / Cheryl Lynn
|3:33
|7
|Can't Wait
|Avant / Steven Russell
|3:44
|8
|Gold Digger
|Ludacris, Bobby V, Lil' Fate
|3:47
|9
|Get It Together
|India.Arie / Mel Johnson
|4:54
|10
|We Went As Far As We Felt Like Going
|The Pussycat Dolls
|3:51
|11
|Digits
|Fan_3 / Fred Lipsius
|3:41
|12
|Sweet Kind of Life
|Cheryl Lynn
|3:59
|13
|Some of My Best Friends Are Sharks
|Hans Zimmer
|3:25