1 Three Little Birds Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley / Bob Marley 3:37

2 Car Wash (Shark Tale Mix) [feat. Missy Elliott] Christina Aguilera 3:50

3 Good Foot Justin Timberlake, Timbaland / Timbaland 3:57

4 Secret Love JoJo 4:00

5 Lies & Rumors D12 4:20

6 Got To Be Real (feat. Will Smith) Mary J. Blige / Cheryl Lynn 3:33

7 Can't Wait Avant / Steven Russell 3:44

8 Gold Digger Ludacris, Bobby V, Lil' Fate 3:47

9 Get It Together India.Arie / Mel Johnson 4:54

10 We Went As Far As We Felt Like Going The Pussycat Dolls 3:51

11 Digits Fan_3 / Fred Lipsius 3:41

12 Sweet Kind of Life Cheryl Lynn 3:59