Подводная братва Подводная братва
Киноафиша Фильмы Подводная братва Музыка из мультфильма «Подводная братва» (2004)
Shark Tale Подводная братва 2004 / США
7.4 Оцените
32 голоса
Музыка из мультфильма «Подводная братва» (2004)

Shark Tale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Shark Tale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, JoJo, D12, Mary J. Blige, Avant, Ludacris, Bobby V, Lil' Fate, India.Arie, The Pussycat Dolls, Fan_3, Cheryl Lynn, Hans Zimmer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Three Little Birds Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley / Bob Marley 3:37
2 Car Wash (Shark Tale Mix) [feat. Missy Elliott] Christina Aguilera 3:50
3 Good Foot Justin Timberlake, Timbaland / Timbaland 3:57
4 Secret Love JoJo 4:00
5 Lies & Rumors D12 4:20
6 Got To Be Real (feat. Will Smith) Mary J. Blige / Cheryl Lynn 3:33
7 Can't Wait Avant / Steven Russell 3:44
8 Gold Digger Ludacris, Bobby V, Lil' Fate 3:47
9 Get It Together India.Arie / Mel Johnson 4:54
10 We Went As Far As We Felt Like Going The Pussycat Dolls 3:51
11 Digits Fan_3 / Fred Lipsius 3:41
12 Sweet Kind of Life Cheryl Lynn 3:59
13 Some of My Best Friends Are Sharks Hans Zimmer 3:25
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Подводная братва» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Подводная братва» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
