|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title the Apartment
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|1:47
|2
|Lonely Room
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|3:09
|3
|Where Are You Fran
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|2:14
|4
|Ring a Ding Ding
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|1:25
|5
|So Fouled Up
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|2:02
|6
|Taverns in Town
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|1:36
|7
|Hong Kong Blues
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|3:18
|8
|Theme from the Apartment
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|3:28
|9
|Career March
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|3:05
|10
|Blue Christmas
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|2:02
|11
|Kicked in the Head
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|2:46
|12
|Little Brown Jug
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|1:27
|13
|Office Workers (They Want You Upstairs)
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|2:12
|14
|This Night
|Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch
|3:28