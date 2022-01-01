Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
The Apartment Квартира 1960 / США
7.7 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 8.3
Музыка из фильма «Квартира» (1960)

The Apartment (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Apartment (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title the Apartment Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 1:47
2 Lonely Room Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 3:09
3 Where Are You Fran Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 2:14
4 Ring a Ding Ding Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 1:25
5 So Fouled Up Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 2:02
6 Taverns in Town Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 1:36
7 Hong Kong Blues Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 3:18
8 Theme from the Apartment Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 3:28
9 Career March Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 3:05
10 Blue Christmas Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 2:02
11 Kicked in the Head Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 2:46
12 Little Brown Jug Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 1:27
13 Office Workers (They Want You Upstairs) Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 2:12
14 This Night Mitchell Powell, The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra / Adolph Deutsch 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Квартира» (1960) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Квартира» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
